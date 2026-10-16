Angola Book Futsal Afcon Semi-Final Place With Commanding Victory

Egypt and Angola secured their places in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 with emphatic Group B victories in Rabat on Thursday, as the battle for the remaining knockout places continues on Friday.

Three-time champions Egypt defeated Mozambique 4-0, while Angola were even more impressive in a 6-0 victory over debutants Tanzania, with João Cambangula scoring four goals.

The results mean both sides have six points from their opening two matches and are guaranteed to finish in the top two of Group B, setting up a showdown between them on Saturday to decide who finishes top.

Egypt followed their opening 8-0 thrashing of Tanzania with another convincing performance as they continued their bid for a first continental title since 2004.

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Mohamed Talaat opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Mozambique's Mario Gusta inadvertently turned the ball into his own net just a minute later.

The Pharaohs maintained their control after the break, with Alaa Eissa adding a third goal in the 31st minute before Talaat completed his brace in the closing stages.

Egypt have now scored 12 goals without conceding in their opening two fixtures, underlining their credentials as serious title contenders.

Angola, runners-up in 2024, were equally impressive as they overwhelmed Tanzania to make it two victories from two matches.

Hornes Santo struck twice in the opening 13 minutes before Cambangula took centre stage with goals in the 18th and 19th minutes to give Angola a commanding 4-0 half-time lead.

Cambangula completed his four-goal haul with further strikes in the 35th and 36th minutes, taking Angola's tally to 11 goals in two matches following their opening 5-1 victory over Mozambique.

With Egypt and Angola already through, Mozambique and Tanzania will meet on Saturday looking to salvage some pride from their final group fixture.

Attention turns to Group A on Friday, where hosts and defending champions Morocco have already secured their semi-final place after winning their opening two matches.

The Atlas Lions followed a 4-0 victory over Algeria with a 7-0 demolition of Zambia on Wednesday, with Idriss Raiss El Fenni scoring four goals.

Morocco conclude their group campaign against Libya, the 2008 champions, who have collected a single point from two matches and must win to retain any hope of advancing.

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The other fixture sees Zambia take on Algeria in a crucial contest for the second semi-final place.

Zambia have three points following their opening 3-1 victory over Libya and defeat to Morocco, while debutants Algeria have one after fighting back to draw 2-2 with Libya on Wednesday.

A victory or draw will be enough for Zambia to advance, while Algeria must win and hope the result of Morocco's meeting with Libya works in their favour.

The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals as the eight-team competition moves towards the final on 21 October.