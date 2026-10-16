Nigeria: Senate Probes Death of Ex-Sug President in Enugu NYSC Camp

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Daniel died while undergoing his compulsory three-week orientation course at the NYSC camp in Enugu State.

The Nigerian Senate has ordered an investigation into the death of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Etimbuk Daniel, at the NYSC camp in Enugu State.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Mr Daniel died while undergoing his compulsory three-week orientation course at the NYSC.

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The deceased corps member was the immediate past president of the Students' Union Government (SUG) of the Akwa Ibom State University. He hailed from Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria.

Investigation

Anietie Ekong, a media aide to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the Senate's decision to investigate the NYSC member's death in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The media aide said the Senate resolved to investigate Mr Daniel's death following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Akwa Ibom North-East Senator Aniekan Bassey, calling for a review of medical services in NYSC camps nationwide.

He said the upper chamber resolved that the investigation would be carried out by the Senate Committees on Police Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, as well as Youth Development and Health.

Mr Ekong said the committees would carry out the probe in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service.

He said the Senate would also investigate the state of health infrastructure in NYSC camps across the country.

He said the Senators noted with concern the sudden, untimely death of the NYSC member, describing him as a vibrant, patriotic young Nigerian and a shining light in his community who had only set out to serve the country.

The media aide said the lawmakers equally expressed concern over reports that Mr Daniel died from complications arising from a "minor" headache after allegedly experiencing a delay in obtaining timely and adequate medical attention at the camp clinic.

He said the Senate further expressed worry that the incident was not isolated, but highlighted a recurring pattern of systemic negligence, poor medical infrastructure, and absence of qualified emergency personnel and rapid referral protocols across NYSC camps.