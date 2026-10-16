Nigeria: Eno Reveals Lawmaker Leaking Akwa Ibom Assembly's Secrets to Him

Governor Eno said the lawmaker always comes to him at night to alert him to "coup" plans within the legislature, describing the two-term lawmaker as his "son" and the assembly's "stabiliser".

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno said the Leader of the State House of Assembly, Otobong Bob, has been leaking information to him whenever state lawmakers plot a "coup" against him.

Mr Eno disclosed this on Friday during a constituency briefing organised by Mr Bob, who represents Nsit Ubium State Constituency, the governor's own local government area.

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"Sometimes he'll come to me in the night and whisper to me. Most times when they're planning a coup. He'll come to me and tell me we should dissolve this coup before it crystallises," the governor said of the young lawmaker, whose father, Effiong Bob, a former senator, is a top politician in the state.

As Mr Eno spoke, Mr Bob, standing, gestured toward the deputy speaker, KufreAbasi Edidem, prompting both lawmakers to smile. The governor was also captured smiling as he made the remarks.

Mr Eno, however, did not explain the nature of the "coups" or identify the lawmakers involved.

The governor described Mr Bob, a lawyer, as his "son" and the "stabiliser of the assembly", praising his role in managing internal political disagreements.

Mr Eno also described members of the current assembly as the most "enjoyed" since Akwa Ibom State was created, insisting that official records supported his claim.

"Let me say without any contradiction that this House of Assembly, as far as I know, has enjoyed more than any assembly since the creation of this state. I stand to be challenged. The figures are clear; the documentation is clear. But they are very good people. All of them are my friends," he said.

Bob pledges support for Eno's re-election

In his remarks at the event, Mr Bob thanked Governor Eno for his support for the legislature and pledged the support of Nsit Ubium people for his re-election bid in 2027.

"This is an opportunity for me to tell the people of Nsit Ubium what I have been doing with the mandate they entrusted to me at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate practical representation," he said.

"I thank Your Excellency for the support you have shown to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

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"I want to assure you of the support of the people of Nsit Ubium as you seek re-election in 2027. We will support all our candidates, from the Presidency to the House of Assembly, in the 2027 general elections."

The lawmaker gifted several items, including cars, minibuses, generators, hair dryers, motorcycles, and sewing machines, to his constituents at the event.

Political background

Mr Bob, a lawyer serving his second term in the assembly, was elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform for his first two terms before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Mr Eno.

He has secured the APC ticket to contest for a third term in the 2027 elections.

His father, an ally of the governor, leads the Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District.

Mr Eno's remarks highlight the close relationship between his administration and the assembly leader as political alignments take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Bob did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES' call and a text message seeking his response to the governor's remarks at the time of filing this report.