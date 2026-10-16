Kenya: KDF Eastern Command Chief Visits Kenyan Troops in Somalia to Assess Readiness, Welfare

Nairobi — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving in Somalia have received a leadership visit focused on operational readiness, discipline and personnel welfare as they continue their mission under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Major General Luka Kutto, the General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, visited Kenyan personnel in Kismayo to assess the operational environment and engage troops on the demands of their deployment.

According to the KDF, the visit reaffirmed the importance of maintaining combat readiness, professional standards and troop morale in sustaining the effectiveness of the mission.

Kutto was received upon arrival by Colonel Daniel Musau, the Deputy Commander of Sector 2, who welcomed him to the mission area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"During his engagement with the troops, Maj Gen Kutto gained insights into the prevailing operational environment and the demands of the mission, underscoring the importance of maintaining readiness, discipline and professionalism in the execution of assigned duties," KDF said.

The visit formed part of an ongoing tour by KDF general officers to engage personnel deployed in operational areas, assess their preparedness and recognize their contribution to regional peace and security.

It also coincided with the commemoration of KDF Day, which honours serving and former military personnel, including those who have died in service.

The occasion recognizes the sacrifices of fallen soldiers, the contribution of veterans and the continued service of personnel tasked with defending Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For troops deployed in Somalia, the commemoration also highlights the personal and family sacrifices associated with serving away from home.

The KDF said leadership engagement was essential to strengthening command relationships, sustaining morale and prioritizing personnel welfare, which it described as key pillars of operational effectiveness.