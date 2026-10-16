Liberia Seeks Financing for U.S.$8.38b Development Plan

press release

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has held a three-day workshop to validate Liberia's Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF), aimed at mobilizing resources to support the country's US$8.38 billion development agenda for 2025-2029.

The workshop, held from October 13 to 15 in Gompa City, brought together more than 50 technical experts and stakeholders to review reports on development financing, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and fiscal policy coherence.

According to organizers, the findings will help shape Liberia's National Financing Strategy by identifying funding gaps and opportunities to increase domestic revenue, attract private investment, strengthen development partnerships, and mobilize diaspora contributions.

The initiative is intended to support implementation of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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Speaking at the opening ceremony, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Louis Kuukpen stressed the importance of matching Liberia's development ambitions with available financial resources amid mounting fiscal pressures and an increasingly challenging global financing environment.

He welcomed Liberia's achievement of surpassing US$1 billion in domestic revenue collection in September 2026 but emphasized that increased revenue must translate into improved public services, productive investment, and employment opportunities.

Representing Finance Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan, Acting Assistant Minister for Economic Policy Amadu V.S. Kpahn urged participants to critically examine the draft reports and provide practical recommendations to strengthen the proposed financing framework.

He emphasized the need for a realistic and coordinated approach to mobilizing resources and aligning public expenditure with national development priorities.

The workshop was intended to help develop an evidence-based financing roadmap to strengthen domestic resource mobilization, encourage private-sector participation, and improve the effectiveness of development spending.

The Integrated National Financing Framework is a planning mechanism designed to help countries coordinate public and private financing in support of national development priorities and sustainable development objectives.

