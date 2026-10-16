West Africa: Senator Cyrus Warns West Africa Against Tackling Security Threats in Isolation

Lofa County Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus has warned West African countries against tackling security threats in isolation, saying cross-border crime, violent extremism, and maritime insecurity require coordinated regional responses across the region.

Cyrus, Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs, delivered the warning in a presentation titled "Beyond Borders: Building a Shared Security Future for West Africa" at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute.

Addressing officials and participants from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Liberia, Cyrus said regional stability depends on intelligence sharing, border management, maritime cooperation, and accountability.

"A threat that crosses a border cannot be sustainably defeated by a response that stops at the border," he declared.

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He identified Sahel instability, illicit arms and drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, illegal mining, and competition over natural resources as major threats.

He warned that maritime insecurity and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing threaten commerce, livelihoods, food security, and national revenue.

He rejected the idea that security is solely the responsibility of armed forces.

"Effective security requires military preparedness, intelligence, diplomacy, law enforcement, accountable institutions, and communities that trust the state," he said.

Reflecting on Liberia's civil conflict and recovery, Cyrus emphasized regional engagement, peacebuilding, institutional reform, reconciliation, and public trust, acknowledging ECOWAS's role.

"The lesson is clear: preventing conflict is better than managing its consequences," he said, urging governments to ensure early-warning systems lead to timely action and security institutions protect citizens' rights. Border communities, he added, should be treated as partners in peace.

Cyrus outlined five priorities for regional cooperation. First, he called for stronger intelligence sharing and early-warning systems among Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and other partners, with designated contact points and procedures that respect national laws, confidentiality, and human rights.

Second, he advocated coordinated border management involving security agencies and civilian administrators. He said joint training and engagement with traditional leaders, women, young people, traders, and border residents could help prevent conflict while facilitating legitimate movement and commerce.

Third, he urged coastal countries to deepen maritime cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea through information exchange, incident reporting, coordinated responses, port security, and enforcement against illegal fishing. He cited the Yaoundé maritime security architecture as a foundation for further collaboration.

Fourth, Cyrus called for legislative cooperation and accountability. Lawmakers, he said, must ensure security agencies have adequate resources and clear legal mandates while exercising oversight, reviewing laws, and protecting fundamental rights.

"Military effectiveness and democratic accountability are not competing objectives. Accountability strengthens legitimacy, and legitimacy strengthens security," he said.

His fifth priority focused on prevention, environmental security, and youth opportunities. Cyrus said unemployment, exclusion, environmental degradation, and disputes over land and natural resources can undermine security. He urged cross-border initiatives supporting vocational training, lawful livelihoods, responsible resource management, environmental protection, and peaceful dispute resolution.

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He proposed phased implementation, beginning with national contact points and mapping cross-border risks, followed by joint training, simulation exercises, and dialogue among legislators, diplomats, and security professionals. Longer-term efforts should strengthen legal frameworks and expand prevention and maritime cooperation.

Cyrus urged governments to use ECOWAS and existing regional mechanisms rather than create new institutions unnecessarily.

"We do not need to create new institutions simply to demonstrate ambition. We need to make existing institutions work better," he said.

He concluded that military capability is most effective when supported by intelligence, diplomacy, sound legislation, accountable governance, and economic opportunity. He called on regional stakeholders to make cooperation a daily practice, stressing that no nation can permanently secure its future while insecurity threatens its neighbors.