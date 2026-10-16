Nigeria: Tompolo Takes Tinubu's Campaign to Oyo, Donates 25 Vehicles

Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, has urged the people of Oyo State to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, describing the incumbent president as "one of their own" deserving of a second term to complete the South's turn in office.

Tompolo made the appeal on Thursday during the inauguration of the Oyo State structure of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

To bolster the campaign, the High Chief donated 32 vehicles for grassroots mobilisation across the state.

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Speaking through his representative and Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, Tompolo lauded President Tinubu's administration for introducing far-reaching economic reforms.

He noted that these policy adjustments have significantly increased financial allocations to state governments, empowering them to comfortably clear salary arrears, pensions, and execute capital projects.

"We are here today to tell you that we are coming to join you to canvass for votes across the country for your son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Pondi stated on behalf of Tompolo. "Tinubu's reform policies are fantastic. We want you to support President Tinubu's re-election for him to continue with the good work he is doing."

The party's governorship candidate in the state, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, expressed deep appreciation for the vehicle donation, noting that Oyo State has remained disconnected from the federal ruling party for too long.

Assuring that the vehicles would be deployed effectively for statewide campaigning, Senator Alli declared that the party is working assiduously to reclaim leadership in the state.

"As far as we are concerned in Oyo, we have stayed out of government for too long and we are sincerely working assiduously to ensure that we take over the mantle of leadership in Oyo State," Alli said.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Mr. Sunday Asuku, also called on Oyo youth and residents to throw their weight behind the president.

Asuku highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a hallmark people-oriented policy of the current administration, arguing that the president's reforms are vital for sustained national development.