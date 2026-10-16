West Africa: Liberia, Ecowas Validate National Human Capital Development Strategy

The Government of Liberia and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have commenced a three-day validation workshop on Liberia's National Human Capital Development Strategy, aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, developing human resources, and aligning national development priorities with regional commitments.

The workshop, running from October 14 to 16, 2026, is being organized through the ECOWAS National Office at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in collaboration with the Liberian government.

Held under the theme, "Validating Liberia's National Human Capital Development Strategy: Aligning National Priorities, Regional Commitments, and Implementation Frameworks," the exercise is intended to ensure that the proposed strategy responds to Liberia's development needs and supports implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Speaking at the official opening, Assistant Minister for Development Planning at the MFDP, J. Wellington Barchue I, emphasized that human capital development is fundamental to effective governance, sustainable economic growth, and improved public service delivery.

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Minister Barchue stressed that capacity development should not be treated merely as a technical exercise for government officials and training institutions, but as a strategic investment in people, institutions, and Liberia's long-term development.

He said the success of national development initiatives depends on equipping young graduates with relevant skills and opportunities, strengthening the competence of public servants, and ensuring that government institutions can respond effectively to citizens' needs.

"Ultimately, it is about making government work better for the people we serve," Barchue said.

He noted that while Liberia has significant development aspirations, achieving them requires more than policies and plans. It also demands capable human resources, effective institutions, responsible leadership, and the discipline to implement commitments.

The Assistant Minister underscored the importance of institutional capacity in improving public financial management and ensuring the effective use of limited public resources.

According to him, investing in human capital can strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, improve budget planning and expenditure management, reduce waste, and help direct public resources toward priority sectors and vulnerable communities.

He emphasized that every dollar collected, spent, or invested by the government should contribute to meaningful development outcomes and deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

Barchue also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, noting that ECOWAS member states face common development challenges and can benefit from sharing knowledge, expertise, and successful institutional practices.

He urged participants to ensure that the strategy contains clear priorities, realistic implementation timelines, measurable targets, and sustainable financing arrangements.

"Collective capacity-building efforts could help countries address institutional weaknesses more efficiently while advancing regional integration, economic resilience, and shared prosperity," he said.

The Assistant Minister warned that development plans often fail to deliver their intended results not necessarily because of a lack of ideas, but because of inadequate resources, weak coordination, unclear responsibilities, and insufficient follow-through.

He therefore called for capacity-building initiatives to be evaluated based on their practical impact on institutional performance rather than the number of workshops conducted or certificates awarded.

Barchue further advocated a shift toward evidence-based policymaking, digital innovation, performance-oriented public administration, and stronger institutional accountability.

He explained that training programs should equip public servants to perform their duties more effectively, solve problems, improve service delivery, and contribute to institutional development.

He also stressed the need to strengthen fiscal transparency, improve domestic revenue mobilization, and ensure that investments in human capital deliver value for money.

Turning to the role of regional institutions and development partners, Barchue encouraged ECOWAS, its member states, and international partners to deepen strategic partnerships, mobilize predictable and sustainable financing, avoid duplication of interventions, and establish effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

He said the proposed strategy should promote national ownership, regional solidarity, policy coordination, continuous learning, and the development of local expertise. He also called for expanded opportunities for young professionals and stronger participation of women in leadership.

According to Barchue, these priorities align with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which seeks to strengthen institutions, improve economic governance, enhance public expenditure efficiency, and maximize the development impact of public resources.

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He reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to integrating capacity development into national planning and budgeting processes, strengthening institutional accountability, and translating technical expertise into improved public services, particularly for marginalized and vulnerable populations.

The Assistant Minister challenged participants to approach the validation exercise with a practical, results-oriented mindset, emphasizing the need to build institutions capable of addressing current challenges while anticipating future economic, technological, and governance demands.

He also reaffirmed Liberia's readiness to work with ECOWAS member states and development partners to advance a regional human capital development agenda through strategic investments, concrete actions, and measurable outcomes.

Participants at the workshop include representatives of government ministries and agencies, the Liberia Marketing Association, ECOWAS-sponsored students, and local nongovernmental organizations.

The three-day exercise is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review the proposed strategy, strengthen its implementation framework, and ensure that its priorities reflect Liberia's national development objectives and broader regional commitments.