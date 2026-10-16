Ethiopia Eyes Bigger Role in Africa's Investment, Financial Markets - House Speaker

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is positioning itself as an increasingly important investment destination and financial market in Africa, driven by economic reforms and expanding cross-border investment partnerships, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives Ahmed Shide said.

Addressing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO Ethiopia Investor Roadshow, organized by the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) in collaboration with Dangote Industries Limited in Addis Ababa this afternoon, Ahmed said Ethiopia's economic reforms are opening new opportunities for domestic and international investors.

The reforms are also strengthening Africa's capacity to finance its own development, the Speaker elaborated.

"With an expanding economy, ongoing reforms, and a growing private sector, we envision Ethiopia becoming an increasingly important investment destination and financial market in Africa."

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He highlighted the establishment of the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority, the Ethiopian Securities Exchange and supporting market infrastructure as key milestones in modernizing the country's financial system and mobilizing long-term capital.

"Ethiopia's emerging capital market presents significant opportunities for domestic and international investors, financial institutions, and businesses," he said.

Ahmed said the introduction of Dangote Petroleum Refinery's initial public offering to qualified Ethiopian investors demonstrates the growing potential for African businesses and investors to engage across national borders.

The speaker further stressed that investor confidence, transparency, regulatory cooperation and robust investor protection are essential to building a credible and sustainable capital market, particularly as securities offerings increasingly cross-national borders.

He expressed confidence that the country's expanding economy, ongoing reforms and growing private sector would strengthen its position in Africa's investment landscape, welcoming international businesses and financial institutions to participate in the transformation.

"We welcome international businesses and financial institutions that wish to participate in this transformation and contribute to the development of our capital market."

Addressing the occasion, Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote for his part has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding investments in Ethiopia.

"Our investment in Ethiopia has no limit," he said, emphasizing the group's commitment to reinvesting its earnings locally and building a long-term partnership that supports the country's economic transformation.

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"Our partnership in Ethiopia is a very harmonious partnership. It's not that we want to come and make money and take the money outside, no. Whatever that we make here, not only that we invest, we'll bring more investment," he asserted.