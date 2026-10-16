Ethiopia: From Sinai to the Nile - Egypt Cannot Demand Peace From Israel While Threatening War Against Ethiopia

On October 14, 2026, President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi responded to warnings made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that Egypt would lose its Sinai Peninsula should it attack Israel. El-Sisi asserted that his country had struggled for its land, that it had no plans to annex any territory and that it wanted only security and stability. El-Sisi's staternent is based on the sound diplornatic principle that states do not have to threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another country in order to defend their own interests, territorial integrity, and security.

Ethiopia has never made threats of any kind to occupy or attack Egyptian territory. The building and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the Blue Nile is a development project in Ethiopia completed in September 2025 with the blood sweat and tears of Ethiopians. The controversy over the GERD is simply about filling and operating the dam, water security downstream, and lack of a shared agreement for cooperation--not Ethiopia's claim over any Egyptian territory.

Ethiopia has never denied Egypt's right to the waters of the Nile River under international law. Ethiopia also has an unquestioned sovereign right to develop its water resources and produce hydroelectric power for its economy consistent with the 1997 UN Watercourses Convention, which mandates riparian countries to make equitable and reasonable use of shared water resources and cause no significant harm in doing so. In much the same way as El Sisi communicated to Israel, he should send a similar message of peaceful coexistence to Ethiopia: "Egypt does not want war with Ethiopia. Egypt has no territorial designs on Ethiopia. Egypt respects the sovereignty of Ethiopia, and it expects the same from Ethiopia. Egypt does not and will not support any terror groups or countries that sponsor terror groups to commit terrorism in Ethiopia, covertly provide them with arms and other military equipment under cover of night or otherwise. Differences between the two countries must be settled through negotiations, international law, technological cooperation, and security assurances to each other." Indeed, this is the standard by which Egypt must deal with Israel, Ethiopia, and all other countries in the Horn of Africa. Three principles in President El-Sisi's statement should be highlighted.

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First, he believes that Sinai belongs to Egypt and that its territorial integrity should be preserved. Second, he affirms Egypt wants to defend its territory, not to annex someone else's land. Third, Egypt's national security does not need to compromise the sovereignty of some other state. These three principles apply equally to Ethiopia. Egypt cannot reasonably insist that lsrael respect Egyptian territory while treating Ethiopia's developrnent of a darn on Ethiopian territory as a threat that justifies coercive rnilitary action. Ethiopia has publicly declared tirne and again that is prepared to accornrnodate legitirnate Egyptian concerns about downstrearn water security through peaceful negotiation in the spirit of brotherhood, rnutual respect and binding legal arrangernents that protect the legitirnate interests of Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt. Ethiopia does not deny Nile waters are essential to Egyptian agriculture, drinking-water supply, industry, and national economy. The fact remains Egypt is heavily dependent on the Nile River, while Ethiopia is the principal source of the Blue Nile's headwaters; 86 percent of Nile waters originate in Ethiopia. Egypt's security concerns do not confer a veto over Ethiopia's development. These geographical facts establish a shared need for economic cooperation, not an exclusive right for Egypt to determine how Ethiopia develops its water resources. GERD is Ethiopia's source of energy to produce electricity and propel its economic development. The major concern that the GERD can impact the scheduling of the water discharge from its reservoir during drought periods can be addressed in a transparent process of information exchange, coordinated operation of the dam, rigorous dam safety regime, and joint drought management system. In January 2020, in a joint statement by Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, the United States, and the World Bank, certain areas of agreement were defined, including the staged filling of the reservoir, drought management, the long-term operation of the dam, coordination, information exchange, and dispute resolution.

The problern has been irnplernentation. Egypt has been a rnajor irnpedirnent in the process. Egypt is obsessively fixed on a sharne and blarne garne against Ethiopia and stuck to the antiquated colonial era agreernents. Hardly a week passes by without Egypt launching a rnedia dernonization carnpaign against Ethiopia. Egypt has used the rnantra of "unilateralisrn" against Ethiopia accusing it of neglecting the interests of the down-strearn countries, and violating international law and norrns.

Ethiopia continues to stand firm in its commitment to assert its right to development and ensure that its rightful use of shared water resources is recognized. The Declaration of Principles 2015 between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan and principles of international watercourse law provide a solution framework. The principles set forth by the Declaration and the Watercourses are that the waters of the Nile may be used in a just and reasonable manner through cooperation and due diligence not to cause any damage to other states. The important point is that the right to water security of the downstream state is not equivalent to an unlimited right to control upstream water resources.

Neither can upstream sovereignty mean that the downstream consequences can just be disregarded. The way out of this deadlock is negotiation of rules that are practical, evidence-based, and reciprocal. Egyptian threats and rumors of war against Ethiopia over the Nile The argurnent that Egypt should adopt a peaceful doctrine toward Ethiopia is not based on speculation or guesswork. There is a long docurnented history of Egyptian rhetoric, warnings about rnilitary options, and regional rnilitary signaling surrounding the Nile dispute. The distinction between a threat, a policy staternent, and an actual decision to use force rnatters. The record dernonstrates why Ethiopia has reason to take Egypt's incessantly hostile rhetoric seriously. In 1979, President Anwar Sadat warned that Egypt would not passively accept a threat to its water supply.

He dramatically declared, "If Ethiopia takes any action to block our right to the Nile water, there will be no alternative but for us to use force." In 2013, President Mohamed Morsi at a televised meeting proclaimed Egypt would support militant forces in Ethiopia and even attack the dam. Over the past seven years, President El-Sisi has warned that tampering with Egypt's Nile water security is its red line, and that the consequences would affect all of the region. Not to appear overly aggressive, El-Sisi has also been speaking with forked tongue that he would prefer diplomacy than not military force, and that Egypt acknowledges the right of Ethiopia to produce power, provided Egypt's water security remains intact. Using Egyptian military power against Ethiopia is not an option.

The defeats that Egypt suffered when its forces invaded Ethiopia in the nineteenth century should serve as a lesson not to use military force. In the past, the Egyptian military has launched campaigns to increase Egyptian influence in the Horn of Africa, which includes the Red Sea and the Ethiopian Highlands. History teaches that using military action against Ethiopia will not make Egypt the dominant country or guarantee its exclusive use of Nile waters or solve disputes between the two countries for a lasting peace. The Khedive of Egypt, Ismail Pasha, undertook an invasion of the Ethiopian Empire through military means in the years 1874 and 1876 with the aim of taking control of the whole Nile River Basin to build an empire in Africa. In the Battle of Gundet (1875), Ethiopian forces crushed Egyptian forces.

A well-known scholar observed, "Egyptian armies, often with European and American officers, were defeated and practically annihilated by Ethiopian forces led by the Emperor Yohannes on several occasions." In the Battle of Gura (1876), Ethiopian forces routed invading Egyptian forces. One scholar noted, "Gura, fought six months later [Gundet], confirms the superior capabilities of the Ethiopian military." Another noted, "Yohannes met the Egyptians in Hamasien and defeated them decisively at Gura in a three days' battle, 7-9 March 1876." In the Battle of Adwa against colonial Italy which took place on March 1, 1896, Ethiopian wiped out a highly armed modern European army within just a few hours. A highly regarded contemporary historian wrote, "Unlike Napoleon's Russian campaign, the Adwa campaign ended in victory.

This is greatness." The historical lesson learned here is that Ethiopia cannot be considered as a country which would bow down to its enernies due to rnilitary superiority. Superior rnilitary equiprnent does not guarantee the achievernent of strategic objectives. The invasions launched by Egypt against Ethiopia in the nineteenth century did not succeed, and in any new war waged against Ethiopia, the result will be the sarne. It is not a stretch of the imagination to compare Israel's wars with Egypt's nineteenth-century campaigns against Ethiopia. During the June 1967 Six-Day War, Egypt was defeated by Israel and its Arab allies. The collapse of the Egyptian army took place in Sinai, and Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula. During the October War of 1973, Egypt won early victories in crossing the Suez Canal and penetrating the defenses of Israel in Sinai. Israel retaliated, crossed the Suez Canal and surrounded Egypt's Third Army. Sinai was finally reclaimed diplomatically by Egypt, after the signing of the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, when Israel withdrew from Sinai in 1982. The strategic significance and political implications of this war is that it allowed Egypt to reclaim Sinai through diplomacy and the 1979 peace agreement. ln the dispute over the Nile, the lesson for Egypt is that its own history proves the usefulness of shifting frorn rnilitary confrontation to diplornatic resolution. Egypt won back Sinai through diplornacy and a peace agreernent after sorne rnilitary actions. Egypt does not need to be in a continuous state of war with lsrael. Military action against Ethiopia will neither lead to Egyptian domination over the Nile, ensure the safety of Egypt's water supply nor force Ethiopia to become a colonial/client state. Rather than threatening war and attacking Ethiopia, President El-Sisi should give a strong signal to Ethiopia and the Nile Basis countries about peaceful coexistence and prosperity through the fair use of Nile water. lndeed, Egypt should sign the Cornprehensive Frarnework Agreernent which establishes an institutional frarnework to coordinate basin-wide rnanagernent and developrnent of the Nile.

The Nile River does not have to be an obstacle between Ethiopia and Egypt; rather, it should become the link between the two nations. Being united by many factors in common such as the history of the river and economics, the two nations should join hands to turn the Nile water into an engine of peace and prosperity. Ethiopia will never be threatened or intimidated militarily by Egypt in its lawful use of the Nile. Certainly, Ethiopia has no intention or desire to threaten or destabilize Egypt or use military means to dictate the way Egypt develops itself. The events involving Gundet and Gura show that Ethiopia will not be intimidated to give up its sovereignty. The events surrounding the Arab-Israeli war show that victory and defeat on the battlefield will not necessarily resolve the political problems involved. The return of Sinai shows the benefit of diplomacy and agreements. A true victory is one that preserves peace and the sovereignty of a nation. The history of Ethiopians indicates that they have always been strong and united in the defense of their homeland. Whether it was the Battle of Gundet and Gura or the Battle of Adwa, the Ethiopian people showed their capability of organizing their troops and using difficult terrains in order to repel their enemies. The defense of Ethiopia against the invasion of Somalia in 1977-1978 gives one more example of the ability of Ethiopian to resist and repel invaders. One lesson that can be learned from these battles is that when the sovereignty of Ethiopia has ever been challenged, then its people have always shown great determination, resilience and ability to defend their land. This glorious tradition is part of every Ethiopian, but the most important lesson that this tradition teaches us is that the greatest victory is that which is won without any battle. But if the battle becomes inevitable, then every Ethiopian is willing to fight for his motherland, making the Ethiopian National Defense Force invincible. What to do?

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Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan should commit to non-aggression -- pledging not to threaten or use force against one another in violation of the UN Charter, not to support terrorism against each other and to refrain from doing anything that destabilizes the region. The three countries should establish practical arrangements for sharing information, ensuring dam safety, mitigating drought risks, and coordinating reservoir operations. It is important to ensure Ethiopia's rights to manage its water resources fairly and reasonably, while taking into account the concerns of the downstream nations. Technical differences can be sorted out by negotiations and consultations. Moreover, regular military communications and dialogue under the guidance of the African Union should be held and issues addressed in good faith and good will.

lf Egypt's clairn is that respect of territorial sovereignty rernoves the possibility of war, then Egypt ought to consider Ethiopia under sirnilar circurnstances. lf Egypt thinks that its security is best guaranteed by peaceful negotiations between itself and lsrael, then Ethiopia rnust be considered under sirnilar conditions. This should not be about Egypt losing or Ethiopia winning; it should be about reaching a solution where neither country is forced to choose between developrnent and security for its neighbor. Egyptian leaders should see the paradox -- the irony-- in rnaking a staternent saying it has no secret plan against lsrael when rnilitary threats are still part of the public discourse about the Ethiopian use of Nile waters. President El-Sisi has articulated a policy that is worth adhering to: Egypt does not need the land of any other country for its security. Ethiopia does not need Egypt to feel insecure in order to develop. The Nile should be rnanaged through cooperation, not coercion; through agreernent, not through threats; and through respect, not through historical anirnosities. This is the peace policy Egypt needs to apply to Ethiopia - and the test to which its rhetoric should be held. Let's join hands and ensure that we all prosper as countries within the Nile Basin and rnake each one of us NlLE GREAT!