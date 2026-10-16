Ethiopia, EU Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperation On Economic Progress, Regional Stability

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian delegation met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Commissioner Jozef Síkela on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.

The discussions focused on Ethiopia's economic progress, the situation in the country's northern regions, and opportunities to strengthen alignment on development priorities and sustain cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union (EU).

Commissioner Síkela reaffirmed the EU's strong political commitment to Ethiopia, recognizing the country as a critical stabilizing anchor and reliable partner in the Horn of Africa, particularly in the Red Sea region, amid persistent fragility and evolving regional challenges.

He also reiterated the EU's continued support for Ethiopia's stability and development, underscoring its strategic role in promoting regional stability and cooperation.