Uganda: Kabuye to Present Dr Forms As Kassanda South Vote Recount Looms

National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate and former Kassanda South MP Frank Kabuye says he will present Declaration of Results (DR) forms from polling stations to support a vote recount scheduled for Friday, October 16, at Mubende High Court.

The recount follows an order by Justice Mary Babirye after an election petition filed by independent candidate Eria Mubiru, who challenged the results of the January 15 parliamentary election.

Kabuye, who finished third in the declared results, says he expects the exercise to establish whether the votes were accurately tallied and whether the outcome reflected the will of the electorate.

"I expect this recount to reveal the truth about what happened during the election and establish whether the votes were accurately counted," Kabuye said.

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He said he intended to provide the relevant DR forms from polling stations to help the court verify the results.

"I will present the relevant Declaration of Results forms from the polling stations to help establish what the voters actually decided," he said.

Kabuye maintains that he was the rightful winner of the election, although he did not personally petition the court to challenge the declared results.

He said he deliberately chose not to pursue legal action, preferring to let the electoral process take its course.

"I chose not to go to court because I wanted the process to take its course. I believe the recount will help bring the truth to light," Kabuye said.

The Electoral Commission declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Hajji Abdul Bisaso the winner with 11,765 votes, followed by Mubiru with 11,050 votes.

Kabuye, who contested on the NUP ticket, garnered 9,231 votes, while Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate Julius Kizza finished fourth with 71 votes.

The recount is expected to verify the tally and establish whether the declared results accurately reflect the ballots cast. Its outcome could influence the court proceedings arising from Mubiru's petition.