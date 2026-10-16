Uganda: Two Children Die in Suspected Stray Dog Attacks in Kitagwenda

Two children have died following suspected stray dog attacks in Kitagwenda District, western Uganda, sparking fear among residents and calls for urgent government intervention to protect people and livestock.

The attacks have mainly been reported in Kigarama, Kabirizi I and II, Kanara Central and Rwebaare Cell in Kanara Parish, Kanara Sub-county, where residents say roaming dogs have become a growing threat.

Kanara Sub-county chairperson Francis Hategyeka said the two children, aged between six and 10 years, were bitten by the dogs and later died while receiving treatment at a hospital. Another child, aged five, is undergoing treatment.

"We have so far registered two deaths of children who were bitten by the stray dogs and later died in hospital. Another child aged five years is receiving treatment," Hategyeka told Nile Post on Thursday.

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The attacks have also caused losses to livestock farmers, with at least 60 goats and four sheep reportedly killed by the dogs, according to Hategyeka.

He said local authorities had notified relevant stakeholders, including the district production department, about the attacks but no intervention had been undertaken by the time of reporting.

"We have informed all the relevant stakeholders, including the office of the production department, about these attacks, but nothing has been done so far," he said.

The reported deaths have heightened anxiety among residents, particularly parents worried about the safety of their children as the dogs continue to roam the area.

Residents are appealing to the government and relevant authorities to urgently contain the dogs and prevent further attacks on people and livestock.

The Kitagwenda District production department had not responded to the concerns by the time of reporting, despite several attempts to obtain a comment.