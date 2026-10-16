Namibia: Groot Aub Youth Take Learner's Tests Locally

16 October 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

For 117 young people in Groot Aub, getting a learner's licence no longer means travelling to Windhoek or Rehoboth.

Having completed free training, they are now writing their tests in their own settlement.

The NaTIS on Wheels mobile testing unit is in Groot Aub from 13 to 16 October.

The participants took part in the City of Windhoek's free learner's licence training, run by the City's Social and Youth Development Division from 14 to 25 September.

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The mobile unit was brought to the settlement through Windhoek councillor Demetreo Ronaldus Beukes, working with the Roads Authority. It spares the young people the time and cost of travelling to Windhoek or Rehoboth to be tested.

City of Windhoek Public Relations Manager Lydia Amutenya said the initiative is one of the pilot programmes the City runs in Windhoek and surrounding areas. She said it falls under the City's community social welfare work.

The City says the training is part of its ongoing commitment to empowering young people with essential skills and creating opportunities for their future.

"We always have such initiatives, which are just aimed at equipping the youth with the necessary skills needed to help themselves. It is indeed part of the social responsibility for the communities," Amutenya said.

Residents also reacted to the initiative, with one by the name of Romanus Haraeb saying it is indeed a great initiative. "A very commendable initiative, kudos to all parties that made this possible," he said.

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