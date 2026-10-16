Uganda: Equal Opportunities Commission Seeks Online Media Support

Kampala — The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has called on online media outlets to strengthen coverage of discrimination, marginalisation and equal opportunities, saying limited public awareness of its mandate could prevent Ugandans from accessing information and seeking redress.

The call was made during a half-day engagement with online media practitioners held in Kampala on Oct.15 aimed at improving public understanding of the Commission's work and exploring how digital platforms can help reach vulnerable and marginalised communities.

Shaft Nasser Mukwaya, the Secretary to the EOC, said digital media had become an important channel for public communication because of its speed, accessibility and wide reach.

"Digital media has transformed how we communicate with the public. It offers us an opportunity to reach millions of Ugandans quickly and directly. If we are to effectively deliver our mandate, we must embrace these platforms and work closely with the journalists who use them to inform and engage the public," Mukwaya said.

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He said partnerships with online media could help the Commission reach communities with limited access to information about their rights, available opportunities and remedies for discrimination.

Yusuf Muziransa, the EOC Principal Information and Communications Officer, urged journalists to give greater visibility to the Commission's mandate, programmes and interventions.

"The Commission has a broad mandate that touches the lives of many Ugandans, particularly those who experience discrimination and marginalisation. Unfortunately, public awareness of our work remains limited. We believe stronger collaboration with online media can help bridge this gap and ensure that more people understand their rights and know where to seek redress," Muziransa said.

He encouraged journalists to report more on the experiences of women, persons with disabilities, older persons, children and other groups that face barriers to accessing opportunities and essential services.

Muziransa said inclusive reporting should go beyond documenting the challenges these groups face to examine the structural barriers that limit their participation in Uganda's social, economic, political and cultural development.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for journalists to explore how consistent reporting on equal opportunities, affirmative action and discrimination could improve public understanding of the issues and the institutions mandated to address them.

The Commission's outreach comes as it faces operational challenges, including inadequate staffing and funding, a lack of regional offices and delays in renewing the contracts of some commissioners, according to Mukwaya.

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On proposals to merge the EOC with the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mukwaya said the Commission had engaged the government and presented its reasons against the proposed merger, adding that a decision was still awaited.

"Whether we are merged or not, the mandate of the EOC should be respected," he said.

The EOC is a statutory body established under the Equal Opportunities Commission Act to give effect to Article 32(3) and Article 32(4) of Uganda's Constitution.

Its mandate includes eliminating discrimination and inequalities against individuals and groups on grounds such as sex, age, race, ethnic origin, religion, disability, health status, social or economic standing and political opinion. It is also responsible for promoting affirmative action for groups marginalised by gender, age, disability, history, tradition or custom.

The Commission said sustained engagement with online media would help increase the visibility of its work, improve public awareness of equal opportunities and enable more Ugandans to understand their rights and access its services.