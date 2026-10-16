Kenya: Equity Cruise Into Finals, Retain Handball Crown At KBA Games

16 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Equity Bank enjoyed a strong outing at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbank Games, securing places in two finals and three semi-finals while retaining their women's handball title for a seventh consecutive year with an emphatic 18-3 victory over ABSA.

Equity registered wins across several disciplines, starting with snooker, where they swept ABSA 3-0 to book a place in the final.

The women's squash team also advanced to the final after a commanding 4-0 victory over Credit Bank.

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In basketball, the Equity women's team defeated NCBA 46-34 to reach the semi-finals, while the men's side secured a place in the last four with a 34-27 win over rivals KCB.

The bank also advanced to the netball semi-finals following a comfortable 16-5 victory over I&M Bank.

Equity continued their impressive run in table tennis, with the men's team beating KCB 3-1 before recording a 3-0 victory over Bank of Baroda. The women's team also claimed a 3-1 win over Kingdom Bank.

In draughts, Equity dominated Bank of Africa (BOA), winning both the men's and women's contests 21-3. The men's team also defeated the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) 15-9.

However, the bank's winning run was halted in football, where the men's team suffered a 5-4 defeat on penalties to I&M Bank following a closely contested encounter.

The highlight of the day came in women's handball, where Equity produced a dominant performance against ABSA to retain their crown.

Their disciplined defence restricted ABSA to just three goals, while their attack delivered 18 to seal a convincing victory and extend their reign to seven consecutive years.

Equity's top scorer, Catherine Ketapo, praised her teammates for maintaining their standards and continuing the team's title-winning tradition.

"Seven years at the top doesn't happen by accident. Every time we step onto the court, we know we are defending a legacy," Ketapo said. "Today, we wanted to make a statement, and we did."

With finals in snooker and women's squash secured, alongside semi-final appearances in basketball and netball, Equity will look to build on their momentum as the competition progresses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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