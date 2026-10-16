South Africa: A Boma Under an Old Oak in the Karoo - for Another Old Oke

16 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

A long life can still teach you things, even if it might seem a little late to learn something new. Like being the oldest guy in training at your gym. And planning other activities too - of the culinary kind.

After weeks of agonising over what it would be like to lead a cooking workshop for an entire weekend, it turned out so well that I've committed to another one. Now I'm counting down to the end of January, once the madness of "the season" is behind us all - and this time, it will be all about the boma.

The one they decided to name after me. Whoever thought that could happen? First, a house in Cradock (Jackman House in Market Street, part of the Tuishuise and Victoria Manor Hotel), and now a boma. In Barrydale.

How could I not put my hand up to put it to good use once they'd broken the news to me... "they" being Sue and Rick Melvill of the Karoo Art Hotel, who enlisted the aid of general manager Wayne Robinson to build a beautiful boma at the top end of their property. And Wayne and his crew chased the clock to ensure it was ready in time for our cooking weekend two weeks ago.

The boma lies beneath a magnificent old oak, and with a wry smile I can say that this makes it perfect for this old oke. This weird old...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.