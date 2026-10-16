South Africa: A Boma Under an Old Oak in the Karoo - for Another Old Oke

A long life can still teach you things, even if it might seem a little late to learn something new. Like being the oldest guy in training at your gym. And planning other activities too - of the culinary kind.

After weeks of agonising over what it would be like to lead a cooking workshop for an entire weekend, it turned out so well that I've committed to another one. Now I'm counting down to the end of January, once the madness of "the season" is behind us all - and this time, it will be all about the boma.

The one they decided to name after me. Whoever thought that could happen? First, a house in Cradock (Jackman House in Market Street, part of the Tuishuise and Victoria Manor Hotel), and now a boma. In Barrydale.

How could I not put my hand up to put it to good use once they'd broken the news to me... "they" being Sue and Rick Melvill of the Karoo Art Hotel, who enlisted the aid of general manager Wayne Robinson to build a beautiful boma at the top end of their property. And Wayne and his crew chased the clock to ensure it was ready in time for our cooking weekend two weeks ago.

The boma lies beneath a magnificent old oak, and with a wry smile I can say that this makes it perfect for this old oke. This weird old...