Ghana: Put Coastal Communities At Heart of Protection Efforts - German Envoy

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Frederik Landshoeft, has called for a people-centred approach to tackling coastal erosion in the Volta Region to protect lives, homes and livelihoods.

He said coastal protection measures must go beyond preventing the sea from encroaching on communities to addressing the social and economic challenges facing residents.

Speaking at a Climate Talks 2026 dialogue in Keta yesterday, Mr Landshoeft stressed the need for early intervention, community preparedness and sustainable livelihood support to help residents cope with climate-related risks.

The dialogue, hosted by the German Embassy under the theme, "Coastal Erosion and Its Impact on Human Security," brought together representatives of the Environmental Protection Authority, the National Disaster Management Organisation, traditional authorities, security agencies, community members and academic experts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The dialogue formed part of the German Embassy's Climate Talks 2026 series, which seeks to promote discussions on climate challenges and appropriate responses.

The impacts include loss of income, threats to food security, disruption of essential services and the risk of displacement, underscoring the need for coordinated adaptation measures.

Participants examined the relationship between coastal degradation, livelihoods and community security, and called for locally appropriate interventions to address the challenges.

"Coastal erosion is not only an environmental challenge. When the sea creeps closer to people's homes, it threatens their livelihoods, their communities and their sense of security," he said.

He noted that protecting livelihoods and human dignity was essential to maintaining peace and stability, adding that interventions must build on the resilience of the people of Keta.

Coastal erosion and flooding continue to threaten homes, infrastructure and economic activities in coastal communities, particularly among households dependent on fishing and farming.

Mr Landshoeft reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Ghana's climate objectives through technical cooperation, institutional capacity-building and partnerships aligned with national priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said protecting coastal communities required measures that enabled residents to safeguard their homes, sustain their livelihoods and prepare for future climate-related risks.

Participants also stressed the need to integrate coastal protection with public health, social protection and sustainable livelihood programmes to improve the well-being of affected communities.

They underscored the importance of collaboration among government institutions, traditional authorities, security agencies, researchers and residents to ensure that interventions responded to local needs.

They said combining scientific and technical expertise with community knowledge would help develop effective and lasting solutions.