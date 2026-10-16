Ghana: Armwrestling - Ghana Unveils World Armwrestling Championship Squad, Appeals for Travel Support

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has unveiled a formidable squad for the upcoming World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi, India, while appealing to corporate Ghana, government institutions, philanthropists and sports enthusiasts to support the team's travel and participation.

The squad, comprising some of the country's most accomplished Armwrestlers, is expected to fly Ghana's flag at the global competition as the team targets medals and seeks to consolidate the country's growing reputation as a force in international armwrestling.

Leading the contingent are world-class performers Mabel Yeboah-60kg, Blessed Abeka Nunoo - 65kg and Grace Minta - 89kg, who have distinguished themselves through their performances at international competitions. They are joined by Florence Boakye - 110+kg, Afia Kumah - 110+kg and Comfort Dunyo - 60kg master in the women's category.

The men's contingent includes Edward Asamoah Yamoah, Haruna Tahiru, Godwin Sackey, Daniel Acquah, Charles Osei Asibey Jr., Henry Otoo and Asinu Dodzie, all expected to bring their strength, experience and competitive spirit to the championship.

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Ghana's participation is particularly significant given the country's impressive progress in the sport over the years, with its athletes making their mark at continental and world competitions. The national team has consistently demonstrated its potential to challenge the world's best, earning recognition for Ghana on the international sporting stage.

However, despite the team's ambition and preparations, securing the necessary financial resources to facilitate the trip remains a major concern. The Federation is therefore appealing to corporate institutions, government agencies, sports-loving individuals and other stakeholders to support the squad's travel and participation.

The appeal comes at a crucial time, with the Federation seeking to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent the selected athletes from representing their country at the prestigious championship.

Support from the private sector and other well-meaning Ghanaians would provide an important boost to the team's campaign while offering sponsors an opportunity to associate their brands with a sport that continues to deliver results and enhance Ghana's international sporting profile.

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The Federation is hopeful that the latest appeal will attract the necessary support to enable the team to travel to India and compete against the world's best armwrestlers.

The 2026 World Armwrestling Championship is scheduled for India from October 26 to November 7, 2026