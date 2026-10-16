Tunisia: Evacuation Day - President Saïed Inaugurates 100 Percent Tunisian-Made Military Patrol Boat

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed visited Thursday the Martyrs' Square in Bizerte to mark the 63rd anniversary of Evacuation Day .

During the ceremony, the Head of State saluted the national flag as the national anthem was performed before reviewing a detachment of the three Armies paying him honours, the Presidency said

President Saïed then laid a wreath at the foot of the memorial and recited the Fatiha in the memory of martyrs.

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He also met with with veterans who fought in July 1961 events when Tunisians rallied under the slogan "evacuation and armes," offering immense sacrifices to defend the country's independence and sovereignty.

These clashes claimed the lives of thousands of Tunisians and injured many- Tunisians who converged from all regions of the country.

The Head of State met in downtown Bizerte with several citizens. Tunisia, he said, is waging a battle of liberation akin to the one fought by predecessors. The country will settle for nothing but victory, he emphasised.

Challeges are huge, the President admitted, but there is will to address them.

These challenges and obstacles, he added, are the logical corollary of decades of corruption and sabotage and milicious manoeuvres deliberately orchestrated by those who think they are well above the law.

While insisting on the eminently "national" dimension of this battle, the Head of State urged Tunisians to show heighhtened responsability so as to attain the goals of the Revolution and honour the memoiry of martyrs.

Wrapping up his visit, the President visited the naval base of Bizerte where he inaugurated a military patrol boat manufactured in Tunisia by local experts.

This national feat paves the way for manufacturing similar military equipment, President Saïed highlighted. The Tunisian people, drawing sttrength from youth, scientists and armed forces, is resolutely capable of forging ahead on the pathway to excellence and creativity in various walks of life.

The ceremony was attended by the defence minister and members of the Higher Army council.