Mozambique: Canada to Support 200 Mozambican SMEs

16 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Canadian government, through its initiative "Trade for Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth" (TRISEG), will support 200 Mozambican small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), focusing on strengthening business competitiveness, export capacity, digital transformation and climate resilience.

The project, which is expected to cover 60 percent of businesses owned or led by women, is Funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and implemented by TFO Canada in partnership with the Mozambique's Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (IPEME).

TRISEG is a regional initiative to Empower SMEs in Developing Countries. In Africa, it covers eight countries: Mozambique, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal and Zambia.

Speaking at the project launch ceremony, Pascale Thivierge, Head of Cooperation at the High Commission of Canada in Mozambique, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Mozambique.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She highlighted the role of SMEs in creating jobs, promoting innovation and generating shared prosperity.

The project's regional dimension includes promoting trade partnerships among participating countries, sharing experiences and expanding opportunities to access international markets, with particular attention to businesses owned or led by women.

The second phase of TRISEG builds on efforts to promote a more competitive and inclusive business sector, focusing on strengthening SMEs' capacity to participate in international trade.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.