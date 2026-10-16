Mozambique: Canada to Support 200 Mozambican SMEs

Maputo — The Canadian government, through its initiative "Trade for Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth" (TRISEG), will support 200 Mozambican small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), focusing on strengthening business competitiveness, export capacity, digital transformation and climate resilience.

The project, which is expected to cover 60 percent of businesses owned or led by women, is Funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and implemented by TFO Canada in partnership with the Mozambique's Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (IPEME).

TRISEG is a regional initiative to Empower SMEs in Developing Countries. In Africa, it covers eight countries: Mozambique, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal and Zambia.

Speaking at the project launch ceremony, Pascale Thivierge, Head of Cooperation at the High Commission of Canada in Mozambique, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Mozambique.

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She highlighted the role of SMEs in creating jobs, promoting innovation and generating shared prosperity.

The project's regional dimension includes promoting trade partnerships among participating countries, sharing experiences and expanding opportunities to access international markets, with particular attention to businesses owned or led by women.

The second phase of TRISEG builds on efforts to promote a more competitive and inclusive business sector, focusing on strengthening SMEs' capacity to participate in international trade.