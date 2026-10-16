Mozambique: Chapo Appreciates Work Carried Out By Disaster Risk Management Committees

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has expressed his appreciation for the work carried out by more than 1,500 local disaster risk management committees in disaster prevention and emergency response.

Speaking on Thursday at the opening of the "First International Congress on Humanitarian Action and Cooperation", held in Beira, central province of Sofala, under the motto "Cooperating for Humanity", the efforts of national institutions, humanitarian workers, volunteers and partners involved in disaster prevention has been crucial for saving lives.

During the ceremony, the President dedicated his distinction as African Champion for Disaster Risk Reduction to the Mozambican people, recognizing the contribution of national institutions, local committees, humanitarian workers and volunteers in protecting communities from disasters.

"I receive this honour with humility, gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. I see this gesture not merely as personal recognition, but as a tribute to the Mozambican people", he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Humanitarian action, he said, cannot depend on a single person or institution, "it requires the involvement of different sectors of society and a sustained commitment to solidarity."

"Humanitarian action is not the responsibility of a single person or institution, but a collective mission as a people, requiring permanent commitment, love for others, empathy, coordination and effective solidarity", the President said.

The recognition comes as Mozambique continues to face recurring cyclones, floods and droughts, which pose significant challenges to disaster preparedness, emergency response and community resilience.

The African Union appointed Chapo as its Champion for Disaster Risk Management in 2025. The role includes promoting continental cooperation, mobilizing political support and advancing efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience.

For his part, Sofala Governor, Lourenço Bulha, said that natural disasters over the past seven years have been demonstrating the importance of cooperation and solidarity in assisting affected populations and rebuilding damaged areas.

Bulha added that Sofala continues to receive domestic and international support following previous disasters. He expressed hope that the congress would help strengthen prevention, resilience and emergency response capacity, including in the face of possible El Niño effects..