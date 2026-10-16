Mozambique: Government to Implement Concession System for Maritime Cabotage

16 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Marracuene — Mozambican government plans to implement a concession system for maritime cabotage by June 2027, as part of measures designed to consolidate the maritime transport of goods and strengthen coordination between different modes of transport.

According to the Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, speaking on Thursday at the close of the Ministry's 2nd Coordinating Council, held in Macaneta, Southern Maputo Province, this is a priority for the development of this mode of transport.

The defined measures also include the implementation of concessions for wharves dedicated to cabotage, in cooperation with the publicly-owned company Ports and Railways of Mozambique (CFM) and the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC).

He also recommended the submission of a draft decree to revise the regulatory framework governing these activities, aiming to address the concerns of freight forwarders and encourage the participation of the national business sector.

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Data presented during the meeting point out that, since April 2025, over 200,000 tons of containerized cargo, equivalent to more than 14,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), have been transported by sea, effectively removing more than 19,000 trucks from the roads.

Currently, two private companies carry out the activity using eight dedicated vessels.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of establishing maritime cabotage as an efficient, competitive, and complementary alternative to road transport, a strategy intended to diversify the options available for the movement of goods.

The consolidation of this mode of transport is among the government's priorities for improving logistics efficiency and strengthening economic competitiveness, through greater coordination between ports, railways, roads, and development corridors.

The Council recommended, in general terms, that the decisions reached be translated into implementation plans with established timelines, clearly defined responsibilities, and verifiable outcomes, with the Ministry tasked with monitoring the execution of the approved measures.

Read the original article on AIM.

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