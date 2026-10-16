Rwanda: A Senegalese in Kigali - What a Visit to This Country Taught Me

opinion

A tragedy may be unspeakable in nature, immeasurable in scale and inexpressibly unjust, yet it cannot freeze a people's destiny or a nation's future.

What this beautiful African country endured in 1994 is beyond human comprehension--a shattering trauma and an ordeal that would test the bravest of individuals and the most resilient of peoples.

The Rwandan people have overcome the most terrible ordeal a human community can face: confronting the most hideous face of humanity. They have risen from the abyss of the Genocide against the Tutsi, a crime beyond anything words can express. From the hills that were the setting of this tragedy, they have built a nation that faces the future with confidence, hope and determination.

No, this history must never be forgotten. But it can become the turning point towards another story: one of peace, prosperity and a shared determination to succeed. On closer examination, the Rwandan tragedy appears as an extreme--and certainly emblematic--variation of the tragedy experienced by the African continent as a whole. There is, however, one difference: the rest of the continent has yet to fully grasp that it, too, can write a different story, for itself and by itself.

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This is the Rwanda I discovered.

My first evening in the country will remain forever etched on the hard drive of my memory. Seated at a table before dinner in an elegant restaurant overlooking the city, we had Kigali spread out before us. Night had fallen, and lights shimmered across the hills all the way to the horizon.

I asked my companion a simple question: "What made you decide to come here?"

His answer was equally simple and direct, revealing an ambition shared by far more young Africans than one might imagine: "When I see a leader who manages to achieve what I dream of for my own country, I do not simply admire him. I come here to learn, to feel at home and to take part in the human adventure that his leadership makes possible."

It must be acknowledged--and, as an African, one can only rejoice in it--that Rwanda should serve as a benchmark for a continent in search of a narrative of its own: one that responds to the long-suppressed aspirations of its people, particularly its youth.

Rwanda presents us with the image of a community that has embraced the virtues of discipline. That discipline is evident in every aspect and sector of life. Here, civic cleanliness hardly needs to be proclaimed because it is practised every day. It expresses the idea that the bond between every Rwandan--man or woman--and the national environment is continuous and unbroken.

Construction sites can be seen throughout the city, and there are many of them. Yet they display a degree of order and cleanliness rarely found elsewhere on the continent. In many countries, construction sites are accompanied by disorder and encroachment on public spaces. They obstruct the movement of people and traffic, often with disproportionate consequences.

Nothing of the sort is evident in Kigali. Even amid construction, the city remains orderly. A country that elevates cleanliness to a sacred calling understands the relationship between the outer and the inner. Here, the inner goes far beyond the protected space of the home or the privacy behind bedroom curtains. It encompasses the heart, the mind and the soul.

Human beings will always remain mysterious and, in many respects, ungovernable creatures. But their path can be marked out and given a constructive direction towards a better destination.

I hardly need to mention the remarkable sense of safety one feels while walking through the streets of Kigali--a feeling one is likely to experience throughout Rwanda. It is the result of a deliberate choice, but also of the unwavering commitment of a state determined to meet one of society's most fundamental expectations.

It is therefore no surprise that Rwandans arrive at work on time and honour their commitments. They favour what advances the common good rather than looking no further than their immediate interests.

I experienced this first-hand during the meeting of the Senegal-Rwanda Joint Commission. The welcome we received, the availability of our counterparts, their professionalism and their focus on results were remarkable. Even transportation was perfectly organised. Despite heavy traffic and congestion, travel proceeded in an orderly manner, without haste or tension. Everywhere, one sensed the same composure and serenity.

These discussions opened up significant investment opportunities, particularly in tourism, textiles and agribusiness. These opportunities alone justified the journey and the work undertaken.

The "Visit Rwanda" slogan, therefore, carries far more meaning than a simple invitation to visit the country. It is a gateway to a world of possibilities and to what a community can offer humanity. It reveals the treasures and immeasurable beauty that determined women and men, conscious of the resources with which nature has endowed them, can showcase in their full splendour.

It is enough to make us love life even more and feel blessed to be alive. I am convinced that Africans are not the only people who can--and should--learn from Rwanda. The whole world should. If the country's authorities have built a strategy around "Visit Rwanda", perhaps it is because every country in the world contains within it a part of Rwanda--often unsuspected and waiting to be discovered.

Behind this success lies leadership of exceptional quality: the leadership of someone who has known how to set a course and bring an entire people along with him.

We Africans therefore share a collective responsibility: never to allow Rwanda to change course. This country teaches us that Africans can achieve extraordinary things. These achievements seem extraordinary only because we had not accomplished them before.

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Of course, nothing is perfect. But the path has been charted. Every nation, drawing on its own identity, can find inspiration in the achievements of the women and men of the Land of a Thousand Hills. The peoples of the continent's plains, savannahs and steppes can rejoice in seeing their brothers and sisters accomplish what, for them, may still belong to the realm of dreams.

Yet this reflection would be incomplete without recalling one essential requirement: the need to continue strengthening national cohesion. The work of reconciliation is never finished. It is, in a sense, the Rwandan version of the myth of Sisyphus--an effort that must be renewed relentlessly each day.

But as Camus wrote, "One must imagine Sisyphus happy." It is through this patient and continuous renewal that a nation's peace is built, day after day.

I leave this country certain that I want to return. I also leave with the unshakeable conviction that I will henceforth be one of its most ardent champions and promoters. Rwanda has given me a new and different kind of hope: a hope born of an experience lived intensely, through both the senses and the mind.

The writer is a strategic communications expert and author.