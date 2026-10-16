Rwanda: How a Clean Cookstove Initiative Mobilised $50m Through Carbon Finance

A clean cookstove initiative has mobilised more than $50 million in investment in Rwanda over the past decade through carbon finance, enabling the free distribution of 1.9 million improved cookstoves to rural households.

The Tubeho Neza cookstove distribution programme is among more than 40 projects involving over 50 investors and buyers showcased at the ongoing carbon market summit in Kigali.

According to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), 29 carbon projects at different stages of development have so far been recorded in Rwanda.

Carbon markets allow companies and other entities to finance projects that reduce, remove or avoid greenhouse gas emissions, with the resulting emission reductions potentially counting towards their climate commitments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

One tradable carbon credit generally represents one tonne of carbon dioxide, or an equivalent amount of another greenhouse gas, reduced, removed or avoided.

Tubeho Neza is implemented by DelAgua, a company that develops carbon projects in Rwanda, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

David Kitt, DelAgua's Chief Technical Officer, said carbon finance allows the company to distribute cookstoves free of charge while recovering its investment through the sale of carbon credits.

"We are 100% carbon-financed. All our cookstoves are distributed free of charge in rural areas, and we are able to finance this through carbon financing," Kitt said.

Speaking to The New Times, Kitt said each stove is enrolled in a carbon project, while the company collects data and works with beneficiary households to encourage adoption and continued use of the technology.

DelAgua has distributed improved cookstoves in Rwanda since 2014, reaching more than 1.9 million households to date.

Kitt said the company works with REMA and other relevant authorities to ensure the credits meet high-integrity standards and align with Rwanda's climate commitments.

Carbon credits generated by the projects have sold for between $8 and $18 each, with project developers saying demand from the aviation sector has helped attract higher prices.

The projects also receive letters of authorisation, while corresponding adjustments are made by the Government of Rwanda to prevent double counting of emission reductions and ensure consistency with the country's climate commitments.

Kitt said the long-term ambition is to provide improved cookstoves to every rural household in Rwanda.

Achieving that target, however, will require coordination between the government and project developers to avoid duplication and ensure households do not receive multiple stoves from different programmes.

He said the improved cookstoves use about 72% less firewood than traditional open fires or three-stone cooking methods, helping households cut fuel consumption while reducing pressure on forests.

Study links cookstoves to increased forest cover

Rwanda's large-scale improved cookstove programme has contributed to increased forest cover and other vegetation while reducing household expenditure on firewood, according to a study by researchers from three universities.

The study, titled 'The Forest Cover Impacts of Improved Cookstoves', examined the effects of the Tubeho Neza programme between 2014 and 2023.

It found that areas receiving the stoves recorded an average increase of 0.61 percentage points in forest cover, equivalent to a 4.4% increase relative to the average forest cover in the study sample.

The findings suggest that energy-efficient cookstoves can help reduce pressure on forests by lowering household demand for firewood.

According to the study, the stoves consume about 71% less wood than traditional cooking methods.

It also notes that about 90% of Rwanda's rural population relies on wood fuel, placing continued pressure on forest resources.

Researchers combined cookstove distribution records with satellite imagery covering all 2,148 administrative cells in Rwanda. They also conducted focus group discussions with men and women in five districts and interviewed eight district leaders to assess household use of the stoves and the programme's wider impact.

Beyond forest cover, the study found a 1.26 percentage-point increase in non-forest vegetation, including grasslands, shrubland and sparsely wooded areas.

Researchers said the results indicate that areas receiving the cookstoves experienced an overall increase in vegetation, although the scale and speed of forest recovery varied depending on existing environmental conditions.

The impact also differed according to when areas joined the programme.

Locations that received cookstoves in 2014, particularly in Western Province, recorded a 3.09 percentage-point increase in forest cover.

Areas reached between 2016 and 2023 recorded gains mainly in non-forest vegetation, suggesting that more time may be required for measurable forest recovery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Focus group discussions and interviews also pointed to economic and social benefits for households.

Participants said spending on firewood had fallen from about Rwf10,000 to between Rwf3,000 and Rwf4,000, while children were less likely to miss school to collect firewood.

Participants also expressed strong demand for improved cookstoves with two burners.

The researchers said the findings strengthen the case for improved cookstoves as a tool that can deliver environmental benefits while reducing household expenditure and the time spent collecting fuel.

However, they cautioned that lower firewood consumption does not automatically translate into forest recovery in every location.

The study was conducted by Abubakr Ayesh, Colette Salemi and Sebastian Anti.

Innocent Ndikubwimana, National Technical Coordinator for the COMBIO project at the Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA), welcomed the findings and said further studies would be conducted to assess the impact across the country.

"We are working with community members so that they preserve their forests to tap into the carbon market," he said.