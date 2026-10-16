Rwanda: Musanze Fire - Traders Seek Affordable Space, Tax Relief to Restart Businesses

Traders displaced by the Musanze market fire are struggling to restart their businesses as they confront high rents, depleted capital, outstanding loans and uncertainty over possible tax and rental relief.

Several traders who spoke to The New Times said they were searching for affordable premises days after the October 10 blaze gutted four upper floors of GOICO Plaza, destroying goods valued at billions of francs.

Authorities say they have identified 635 alternative trading spaces and are assessing individual losses, but some traders said they had yet to be told where the premises are located or how much they would cost.

At around 11am in Musanze town, Angelique Bugare, a clothes trader, was among businesspeople moving from one building to another looking for space.

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Her family lost goods worth about Rwf5 million in the fire. The business was not insured.

"Everything was burnt, including my phones. We are trying to cope with support from friends and family members so that we can raise some capital, but rental prices are high," Bugare said.

She said some spaces in areas where she hoped to resume trading cost as much as Rwf500,000 a month.

"The government can subsidise the cost and give us a grace period to pay rent and taxes," she said.

Bugare also urged authorities to engage property owners to prevent sharp rent increases as hundreds of displaced traders compete for commercial space.

"How can I pay Rwf500,000 in rent when I have only Rwf200,000 in capital?" she asked.

She suggested that unused space at Musanze bus terminal, which previously hosted a market, could temporarily accommodate some of the affected traders.

"If we get such space free of charge for a certain period, I can invest Rwf200,000 or Rwf300,000 as capital and gradually resume business," she said.

GOICO Plaza reportedly hosted about 2,000 traders and received an estimated 25,000 visitors daily before the fire. Four upper floors were severely damaged, while the ground floor was largely spared.

Families lose multiple businesses

For some households, the fire wiped out more than one source of income.

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire damaged goods worth Rwf30bn, says governor

Alice Uwingabire and her husband both operated businesses in the building. Her husband sold shoes, while she worked as a tailor.

Uwingabire said she lost two sewing machines and customers' clothes, with her total losses estimated at about Rwf1.5 million.

"Customers are calling me asking about their clothes. I am still looking for space," she said. "We need subsidised trading spaces because we are also trying to find assistance to raise some capital."

Gilbert Muhire, who sold men's clothes, said he had borrowed Rwf5 million from a bank to establish his business.

He estimated that goods worth between Rwf8 million and Rwf10 million were destroyed.

"I had been operating in the market for one and a half years. None of my items survived," he said.

Muhire said basic commercial spaces were being offered at Rwf200,000 or more per month, while taking over premises in established trading areas could require several million francs.

"I have not yet found an affordable alternative space," he said. "If we get the spaces identified by the district, we request a grace period before paying rent and taxes so that we can recover."

Authorities identify 635 spaces

On October 12, Northern Province Governor Maurice Mugabowagahunde said authorities had secured 635 premises for traders displaced by the fire.

He said officials were also working with insurance companies to accelerate compensation for businesses that had been insured.

"We are fast-tracking the assessment of damages," Mugabowagahunde said. "Some traders have outstanding bank loans. We have to understand each person's situation to guide any support and insurance compensation."

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire: Govt consoles traders, pledges support for repair

He said authorities were also monitoring rental charges to discourage landlords from taking advantage of the sudden rise in demand.

However, by press time on October 15, district and provincial officials had not provided The New Times with details on the locations of the alternative spaces or whether traders would receive rental subsidies.

Assessment of surviving goods

During a visit to GOICO Plaza, The New Times found the damaged building under police and District Administration Security Support Organ (DASSO) guard.

Entry remained restricted as officials assessed the structure and goods on the ground floor.

A district official said agencies including the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority, local authorities, investigators and security personnel were examining goods that escaped direct fire damage.

The assessment will determine what can safely be released for sale and what must be discarded because heat, smoke or other effects of the fire may have compromised its quality.

Traders register losses

At Ubworoherane Stadium, affected businesses were also being registered and assessed.

Traders were asked to declare the value and type of goods lost, where they operated in the building, whether they had insurance, their tax identification numbers, outstanding bank loans and whether they required alternative premises.

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A district official said about 85 per cent of traders believed to have been affected had been registered by Wednesday morning.

Among them was Venance Byiringo, who estimated his losses at about Rwf10 million.

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire: 635 alternative spaces secured for affected traders

Byiringo had been selling men's clothes on the fourth floor and said he had sold a piece of land to finance the business.

"It was my second month in business," he said. "We need alternative trading space to see whether we can recover. We need at least a five-month grace period before we start paying rent."

Some traders also visited the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) to formally report losses.

"We have to inform RRA about our losses," trader Eric Nkunzurwanda said as he waited in a queue.

The provincial governor earlier said RRA had agreed to meet affected traders to discuss their tax obligations.

By press time, however, RRA had not clarified whether special tax arrangements would be introduced for businesses affected by the fire.

ALSO READ: Insurers pledge faster compensation after Musanze market fire

For traders who lost both stock and working capital, the immediate challenge is no longer only assessing what disappeared in the blaze, but finding an affordable place -- and enough money -- to begin again.