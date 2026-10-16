Rwanda: Huye Rally Set for Title-Deciding Showdown

Rwanda's leading rally drivers and motorcycle riders will descend on the Southern Province next week for Huye Rally 2026, with crucial championship points at stake and the possibility of a title decider.

Scheduled for October 16-18 across Huye and Gisagara districts, the event is the fifth round of the Rwanda National Rally Championship and could settle several title battles before the season concludes.

The three-day competition will open with a shakedown stage in Huye town on Friday evening before drivers tackle competitive stages in Kibirizi, Gisagara, Rango and Save over the weekend.

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The spotlight will be on Giancarlo Davite, who arrives in Huye on the verge of securing the 2026 national rally title.

The experienced driver needs just 10 points to mathematically clinch the championship after collecting 134 points from the first four rounds of the season.

Davite holds a commanding 64-point lead over his closest challenger, Queen Kalimpinya, with only two rallies remaining on the calendar.

While Davite looks to wrap up the title race, the battle for positions behind him is expected to intensify, with Kalimpinya, Jean Claude Gakwaya and Jean Claude Kwizera chasing valuable points in the overall standings.

The trio have been among the season's consistent performers and will be aiming to strengthen their positions in Huye.

Last year's edition was won by Christian Kanangire and co-driver Fernand Rutabingwa, who steered their Subaru Impreza to victory.

The event is also expected to attract strong regional competition, with several Ugandan drivers set to challenge Rwanda's leading competitors for top honours.

Among them is four-time Ugandan rally champion Ponsiano Lwakataka, whose experience could make him a formidable contender on the Southern Province stages.

He will be joined by Nasser Mutebi, who finished fourth in the 2024 edition, and Isaac Sozi, a regular competitor in regional rally events.

Their participation is expected to add depth to the field and raise the level of competition as drivers tackle the demanding stages.

Motorcycle championship adds to the action

Beyond the rally cars, the motorcycle category is also expected to draw attention as riders continue their pursuit of honours in Rwanda's inaugural national motorcycle championship.

Title contenders Albert Klause and Robin Hobbies will be looking to build on their performances in previous rounds and strengthen their championship campaigns.

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With valuable points available across both categories, Huye Rally 2026 promises a weekend of intense competition. Davite's bid to secure the national title will be a major storyline, while the battles for the remaining championship positions and motorcycle honours add further intrigue to one of the key events on Rwanda's motorsport calendar.