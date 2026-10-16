Rwandan Artistes Take Theatre Productions to Us

A group of Rwandan artistes, led by actor Emmanuel Mugisha, popularly known as Clapton Kibonge, is in the United States for a series of performances aimed at strengthening ties between theatre practitioners in Rwanda and the US.

The group arrived in the US on October 2 for a programme organised by Mashariki Arts Academy in partnership with Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee. The programme will feature three plays from October 22 to 25 on the theatre's main stage on South Cooper Street.

"We are in the US, in Tennessee, in the city of Memphis. It is a partnership between Mashariki and Hattiloo. We have two performances by Rwandans and a third that we will do together with them," Kibonge told The New Times.

The Rwandan programme is part of Bridging Worlds: An International Black Theatre Festival, running at Hattiloo from October 2 to November 8.

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The wider festival features residencies by Nordic Black Theatre from Norway, Jos Repertory Theatre from Nigeria and the Market Theatre from South Africa. It also includes workshops, masterclasses and public discussions.

Rwanda's programme began on Tuesday, October 13, with a cultural dance session for young people. On Wednesday, October 14, members of Mashariki Arts Academy participated in a panel discussion titled "Across the Arts", moderated by Lawrence Blackwell.

On Thursday, October 15, the festival is hosting an interactive session titled "The Role of Arts in Rwanda's Recovery".

The Worlds on Screen series is scheduled to open on Friday, October 16, at 6pm with Deceiver and a short-film showcase. Another screening, featuring I Bwiza (Tenacity), is scheduled for Saturday, October 17.

The theatre productions fall under a programme titled We Choose Tomorrow, which brings together Rwandan and Black American artistes in three original works exploring resilience, courage, identity and legacy. According to Hattiloo Theatre, tickets went on sale to the public on October 15.

The first play, Umuganda: The Choice to Live, follows Rwandans whose sense of community has been fractured by division and their decision to come together again. Drawing on Umuganda, Rwanda's tradition of communal work, the production explores the themes of rebuilding, unity and cooperation.

The second play, Ndabaga, tells the story of a young woman who challenges societal expectations about what women can achieve.

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The third production, What We Carry, is a choreopoem combining poetry, theatre and dance to examine what people inherit, what they leave behind and what they choose to pass on to future generations.

Besides Mugisha, a student at Mashariki Arts Academy, the delegation includes Simon Iyarwema, a specialist in arts, film, cultural events and casting; Clémence Nahimana, a film producer, actress and one of the writers of the radio drama Musekeweya; and guitarist Adolphe A. Shyaka.

Beyond the performances, the visit is intended to give the Rwandan artistes an opportunity to meet American theatre professionals, exchange experiences and explore prospects for future collaboration.

Founded in 2006 by Ekundayo Bandele, Hattiloo Theatre is a Black repertory theatre based in Memphis. It is the only freestanding Black repertory theatre serving the five-state region surrounding the city.

The theatre is marking its 20th season this year.