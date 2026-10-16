Nigeria: Young Athletes Urged to Prepare for Life Beyond Sports

Young athletes in Delta State have been urged to acquire life skills, protect their mental health and pursue education to prepare for life after their sporting careers.

The call was made at a youth sports and life-skills seminar organised by Living Life Beyond Borders (LLBB) in collaboration with Isoko South Local Government Area and the South-South Zone of the Nigerian Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

The seminar, themed Play Clean, Think Strong, Build Smart, was held on Friday at the Local Government Secretariat Hall, Oleh, with about 260 students, athletes, teachers and other stakeholders in attendance.

The programme focused on preventing drug and substance abuse, promoting mental wellness, encouraging self-development and entrepreneurship, and helping young people make responsible decisions in sports and everyday life.

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Participants were advised to resist peer pressure and cultivate the discipline and resilience needed to cope with the demands of competitive sports, including injuries, disappointing results and the fear of failure.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of education, vocational skills and financial awareness, urging athletes not to rely solely on sporting careers that could be disrupted by injuries, age or unforeseen circumstances.

Organisers stressed that preparing for life beyond sports should begin early, enabling athletes to develop alternative career paths and become financially independent after retirement from competition.

Disability inclusion was another key focus, with calls for greater opportunities for young persons with disabilities to participate in sports and community activities.

Wheelchair basketball was identified as a platform for young people with mobility disabilities to develop their sporting talents, build confidence and benefit from teamwork and social inclusion.

The organisers said the participants' engagement during the three lectures underscored the need for sustained youth education, mentorship and life-skills programmes.

LLBB also acknowledged the support of the Executive Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Hon. Comrade Warri Ovoke Friday, and other partners in the initiative.