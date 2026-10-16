Liberia: Ngafuan Bids Farewell to World Bank Executive Director Zarau Kibwe

Liberia's Finance Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has paid tribute to Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, the outgoing Executive Director of the World Bank Group's Africa Group 1 Constituency, commending his service while urging African countries to strengthen peer learning and share practical solutions to common economic challenges.

Minister Ngafuan made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting of the World Bank Africa Group 1 Constituency with finance ministers on the sidelines of the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his intervention, Ngafuan described Kibwe as a friend and brother who had served the constituency well, highlighting the warmth, hospitality, and support he extended to representatives of member countries.

"We would be remiss if we did not say a big goodbye to a friend, a brother, the outgoing Executive Director Kibwe. He served our constituents very well," Ngafuan said.

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Recalling his engagements with Kibwe in Washington, D.C., the Liberian Finance Minister said the outgoing director's office was welcoming to representatives of member countries and provided a sense of belonging beyond formal institutional engagements.

"When we went to D.C., one of the things that heartened us was the warmth and hospitality you gave us. Your office was not just an office for an individual, but your office was an office for all of us," he said.

Ngafuan added that the hospitality and professional relationships established during those engagements had left lasting memories. He also recalled Kibwe's visit to Liberia earlier this year, noting that the visit and engagements at various business and project locations had made a positive impression.

The Minister further acknowledged Kibwe's engagement with member countries on development priorities, including budget support and Mission 300, an initiative aimed at expanding electricity access across Africa.

As Kibwe prepares for his next chapter, Ngafuan wished him well and expressed appreciation for his service to the constituency.

Beyond the farewell remarks, the Liberian Finance Minister used the meeting to propose a deliberate strategy to promote peer learning among countries represented in the Africa Group 1 Constituency.

He argued that although member states face common economic and development challenges, their experiences and progress differ across sectors, creating opportunities for countries to learn from one another.

Ngafuan identified private capital mobilization, unemployment, domestic resource mobilization, and debt management as areas where countries could exchange experiences and practical solutions.

"We are all facing challenges, but we are not addressing them," he said, calling for greater efforts to identify successful approaches within the constituency and share lessons that could help other member states address similar problems.

He suggested that the incoming constituency leadership and management establish structured initiatives to facilitate knowledge-sharing among member countries. These could include peer-learning exchanges, technical engagements, country visits, and the documentation of successful policy interventions.

Ngafuan cited Ethiopia and Botswana as examples of countries from which other member states could draw lessons in addressing specific development challenges.

He proposed that the constituency periodically produce and circulate materials highlighting how individual countries had addressed particular problems, the strategies they employed, and the lessons that could be adapted elsewhere.

"This is a problem. This is a flashpoint. This is a good example. Let us learn from it, share it with everybody, and start to connect," he said, emphasizing the importance of making practical experiences accessible to all member countries.

According to Ngafuan, such an approach would enable governments to identify solutions within their own constituency rather than relying exclusively on experiences from outside the group.

He also encouraged the organization of targeted visits and technical engagements that would allow officials to learn directly from counterparts who had made progress in addressing specific economic challenges.

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"There is nothing as compared to learning from a brother or sister," he said, underscoring the value of direct exchanges among African countries operating under comparable economic and development conditions.

Ngafuan expressed hope that stronger peer-learning arrangements would improve cooperation among member states, promote the sharing of practical knowledge, and help governments identify opportunities to mobilize resources around common development priorities.

His intervention highlighted Liberia's call for a more coordinated approach to knowledge-sharing within the World Bank's Africa Group 1 Constituency, with an emphasis on drawing lessons from successful national experiences to address persistent economic challenges.

The World Bank's Africa Group 1 Constituency represents 22 Sub-Saharan African countries, including Liberia, and serves as a platform for member states to engage with the World Bank Group's Executive Boards on development financing, poverty reduction, and shared economic priorities.