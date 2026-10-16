Sudan: TSC Vice President Affirms State's Commitment to Addressing Challenges Facing the Gezira and Managil Scheme

Khartoum (SUNA) — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar has affirmed the state's support for all efforts aimed at resolving irrigation problems and providing seeds and financing to enable farmers to cultivate 400,000 feddans of wheat during the current winter season.

During a meeting at his office on Thursday with a delegation from the Council for the Regulation of Agricultural and Animal Production Professions at the Gezira and Managil Scheme, Agar pledged to complete the support provided by TSC President General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and provide the remaining requirements of the scheme.

Agar also undertook to follow up and coordinate with the Council for the Regulation of Agricultural Production Professions to ensure the success of the upcoming winter season, and to work towards resolving irrigation-related problems, including fuel shortages, outstanding payments to companies, and the machinery operating across the scheme.

Alaa-Eddin Al-Bilawi, official spokesperson for the Council for the Regulation of Agricultural and Animal Production Professions at the Gezira and Managil Scheme, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed ways to address the problems and issues facing the Scheme and enable it to catch up with the winter planting season, with the aim of closing the food gap resulting from low rainfall during the autumn season.

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He noted that farmers are placing great hopes on cultivating the targeted 400,000 feddans of wheat, which will be irrigated by gravity-fed irrigation.