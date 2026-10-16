South Africa: Katherine O'regan Receives George Bizos Human Rights Award, Warns of Shift to Authoritarianism

16 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lillian Roberts

On 15 October, former Constitutional Court Justice Katherine O'Regan received the George Bizos Human Rights Award, reflecting on the project of democracy and urging resistance to rising authoritarianism.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Katherine O'Regan received the fifth George Bizos Human Rights Award from the Legal Resources Centre on Thursday, 15 October.

"The George Bizos award was established to recognise individuals whose life's work reflects the courageous spirit, relentless integrity, and constitutional devotion of George," said Nersan Govender, the national director of the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), in the opening address.

George Bizos fled Nazi-occupied Greece as a 13-year-old, with his father, and arrived in South Africa as a refugee. Bizos served on the defence team during the Rivonia Trial for Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki. He represented the families of political activists killed in detention, such as Steve Biko, Ahmed Timol, Neil Aggett and the Cradock Four (Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto, and Sicelo Mhlauli). He also helped draft South Africa's interim constitution and the Bill of Rights in the early 1990s.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bizos joined the Legal Resources Centre in 1991. By 1995, he had led the argument that successfully declared the death penalty unconstitutional. He represented families seeking accountability in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, and during the Marikana Commission of Inquiry.

O'Regan was a cub reporter at the Cape Argus in the summer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.