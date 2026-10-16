South Africa: Katherine O'regan Receives George Bizos Human Rights Award, Warns of Shift to Authoritarianism

On 15 October, former Constitutional Court Justice Katherine O'Regan received the George Bizos Human Rights Award, reflecting on the project of democracy and urging resistance to rising authoritarianism.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Katherine O'Regan received the fifth George Bizos Human Rights Award from the Legal Resources Centre on Thursday, 15 October.

"The George Bizos award was established to recognise individuals whose life's work reflects the courageous spirit, relentless integrity, and constitutional devotion of George," said Nersan Govender, the national director of the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), in the opening address.

George Bizos fled Nazi-occupied Greece as a 13-year-old, with his father, and arrived in South Africa as a refugee. Bizos served on the defence team during the Rivonia Trial for Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki. He represented the families of political activists killed in detention, such as Steve Biko, Ahmed Timol, Neil Aggett and the Cradock Four (Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto, and Sicelo Mhlauli). He also helped draft South Africa's interim constitution and the Bill of Rights in the early 1990s.

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Bizos joined the Legal Resources Centre in 1991. By 1995, he had led the argument that successfully declared the death penalty unconstitutional. He represented families seeking accountability in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, and during the Marikana Commission of Inquiry.

O'Regan was a cub reporter at the Cape Argus in the summer...