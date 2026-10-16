Tunis — "Tunisia will forever hold its head high," President of the Republic Kais Saïed highighted as he chaired a ceremony on Thursday at the Martyrs Square in Bizerte in observance of Evacuation Day.

"The homeland is a sacred legacy in our hands," he added. There is commitment to work relentlessly to defend the country's sovereignty as "it is non-negotiable,"

During this ceremony, the Head of State saluted the flag as the national anthem was performed before reviewing a detachment of the three Armies paying him honours, the Presidency said. President Saïed then laid a wreath at the foot of the memorial and recited the Fatiha in the memory of martyrs.

He also met with a number of veterans who fought in July 1961 events when Tunisians rallied under the slogan "evacuation and arms," offering immense sacrifices to defend the country's independence and sovereignty.

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These clashes claimed the lives of thousands of Tunisians and injured many- Tunisians who converged from all regions of the country.

The Tunisian people can address challenges and re-write their own history. The blood of martyrs will remain "a sacred trust" inspiring the Tunisian people in attaining their legitimate aspirations in various fields.

In downtown Bizerte where he met with several citizens, the President said Tunisia is waging a battle of liberation akin to the one fought by predecessors. The country will "settle for nothing but victory," he emphasised.

The challeges are immense, the President admitted, but there is will to address them.

These challenges and obstacles, he added, are the logical corollary of decades of corruption and sabotage and milicious manoeuvres deliberately orchestrated by those who think they are well above the law.

While insisting on the eminently "national" dimension of this battle, the Head of State urged Tunisians to show heightened responsability so as to attain the goals of the Revolution and honour the memoiry of martyrs.

Wrapping up his visit, the President visited the naval base of Bizerte where he inaugurated a military patrol boat manufactured in Tunisia by local experts.

This national feat paves the way for manufacturing similar military equipment, President Saïed highlighted. The Tunisian people, drawing sttrength from youth, scientists and armed forces, is resolutely capable of forging ahead on the pathway to excellence and creativity in various walks of life.

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In a video address delivered on the occasion and released by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State hailed the Tunisian people for their ability to "to achieve what no one could have imagined."

This patrol boat was manufactured notwithstanding nulerous hurdles. Other naval feats will follow, he added as he paid tribute to all those who made a contribution to such a project.

This national achievement "Will be written in golden letters in history,"the President concluded.

The defence minister and members of the Higher Army council attended the ceremony.