Nigeria: Why Diri's Defence of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Makes Him a 'Local Champion' - Duke

Donald Duke accuses Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri of regionalism over his defence of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, questioning the project's feasibility, affordability, and necessity in the face of Nigeria's competing development priorities.

Former Cross River State Governor and presidential candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party in the 2027 general elections, Donald Duke has criticised Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri's defence of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, describing the governor as a "local champion" for allegedly viewing the controversial project through a regional rather than national lens.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Diri had rejected Mr Duke's claim that the coastal highway project is unbuildable because of Niger Delta's swampy terrain, citing roads and bridges constructed in similar conditions in Bayelsa.

But during an interview on Arise TV Morning Show on Thursday, Mr Duke argued that the project was financially impractical. He questioned its necessity and accused the federal government of pursuing what he described as a land grab under the guise of coastal road construction.

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"If the governor of Bayelsa did say so, I don't know the fellow, but if he did say so, I think he is just being a local champion," Mr Duke said.

"He is seeing within the ambit of his state...I am looking at the totality of Nigeria."

Mr Duke argued that the federal government should assess the project against the country's financial capacity and competing development needs rather than regional interests.

"We don't have the kind of money to do it," he said.

Duke questions highway's feasibility

The former governor renewed his opposition to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, insisting that the project's proposed route through the Niger Delta raised questions about its affordability, necessity and eventual destination.

He argued the project should be called the Lagos Coastal Highway, saying its name implied a connection to Calabar that he doubted would materialise.

"It's actually the Lagos Coastal Highway. Don't call it Lagos-Calabar. And I've said that if I do that, it will not get there. And the minister has vindicated me. And he also talks about the terrain," he said.

Mr Duke acknowledged that constructing a road across Bayelsa was technically possible but argued that the difficult terrain and financial implications made the project impractical.

"It's not that you can't build a road across Bayelsa, but it's just not affordable. And it doesn't make sense because there is a road going to Calabar, if that is it," he said.

He also alleged the project could serve interests beyond transportation, pointing to land reclamation and sand-filling activities along the proposed route.

"To me, it's a land grab. Let's be honest with ourselves," he said.

Mr Duke further questioned the reported decision to divert the proposed highway onto the East-West Road, asking why the existing route had not been adequately considered from the outset.

"They have now said that they're going to divert the road onto the East-West Highway. Weren't they aware of the East-West Highway from the get-go?" he asked.

Questions funding priorities

Mr Duke also faulted the federal government's decision to pursue the project in the face of Nigeria's financial constraints, saying the country was borrowing to finance sections of the highway.

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"We're literally borrowing even to fund the stretch, the Epe stretch. We're borrowing. We can't do it," he said.

He questioned the government's spending priorities, citing what he described as inadequate releases for healthcare despite the sector's importance to governance.

"Look, this programme, I think even this morning, you said health, which is critical to governance. Only N36 million was released last year, from a budget of almost ₦300 billion. So what are our priorities?" he asked.

Mr Duke's criticism centres on whether the coastal highway represents a sound use of public funds at a time when the government faces competing demands for investment in essential services.