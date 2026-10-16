Ethiopia Establishes Six-Month Caretaker Administration in Tigray

New admin tasked with restoring security, rebuilding institutions and preparing for elections

Ethiopia's federal government has established a six-month caretaker administration for the Tigray region, assigning it responsibility for restoring security, rebuilding damaged infrastructure and organizing elections intended to return the region to an elected government.

The Council of Ministers established the administration under a regulation following a decision by the House of Federation, which cited Article 62(9) of the Constitution and Article 14(2)(b) of Proclamation No. 359/1995 as the legal basis for establishing an interim administration in the region.

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The government said repeated efforts to resolve the conflict in Tigray under the Pretoria peace agreement had failed, blaming the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for obstructing implementation. It also accused the TPLF leadership of initiating renewed fighting, which it described as the group's fourth failed attempt to wage war.

The government said the new administration was intended to help Tigray emerge from prolonged conflict, restore peace and enable residents to exercise self-government and benefit from development.

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Under its mandate, the caretaker administration will work to restore stability, rebuild government institutions and damaged infrastructure, resume interrupted social services and facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes.

It will also coordinate with federal defense, police and security institutions, as well as regional security forces, to establish stability across the region, including at the local administrative level. Its responsibilities include facilitating the disarmament and reintegration of armed groups and restructuring the region's security apparatus.

A central objective is to establish conditions for free and transparent elections within six months, allowing Tigray to resume its place as a regular component of Ethiopia's federal system under an elected government.

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The administration will also coordinate media activities, organize public forums and undertake measures intended to promote reconciliation, rebuild public confidence and prepare residents for reconstruction and development.

The government said the caretaker administration must base its activities on Ethiopia's national interests and territorial integrity, as well as the fundamental interests of the people of Tigray.

Its authority will be limited to providing routine regional services and creating conditions for the next election. It will not undertake matters with longer-term strategic implications, the government said, and will operate under the direction and supervision of the federal government.

The administration's senior officials are Asefa Abraha Hagos, chief executive for administration and public services; Tewodros Aregay Woldeselassie (PhD), chief executive for the economy and reconstruction; Gebre Egziabher Beyene Hailu (Brig. Gen.), chief executive for security and peace; and Redae Hailuom Woldeselassie, chief executive for political affairs and public organization.

Shishay Amare (PhD) was appointed mayor of Mekele, the regional capital.

The federal government will provide direction, support and oversight for the officials' activities, according to the announcement.