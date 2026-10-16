Kenya: Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement Seeks to Expand Grassroots Support

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi Movement says it is attracting more members and prospective candidates as it seeks to expand its political presence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement's Head of Communications, Pauline Njoroge, said Party Leader Edwin Sifuna on Friday met aspirants from Bungoma County before travelling to Trans-Nzoia to engage prospective candidates from the county.

In a statement, Njoroge said the movement was witnessing increased interest from people seeking to contest elective positions under its banner.

She said the growing number of members and aspirants was part of the movement's preparations for the next election, which she described as a "ballot revolution".

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The latest mobilisation drive comes after The Equitable Party (TEP) National Executive Council adopted a proposal to rebrand the party as the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The decision followed the October 4 unveiling of TEP as the political vehicle adopted by the movement, with Sifuna emerging as its face and leader.

The party is expected to undertake the necessary legal and administrative steps to change its name and align its structures with the Linda Mwananchi identity.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has approved changes to the names of TEP officials, clearing one of the hurdles in the rebranding process.

The Registrar has also approved the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name for 90 days, following a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Sifuna, the former ODM Secretary-General, has been building the movement's presence across the country through rallies and grassroots mobilisation as it seeks to establish itself ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

The movement has attracted several opposition politicians, including Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, among other leaders who have broken ranks with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The group is seeking to establish itself as an alternative political vehicle amid divisions within ODM and wider political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.