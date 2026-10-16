Nigeria: NFF, Other Federations Receive $175,000 Subvention From CAF

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will receive $175,000 more in its annual subvention from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, announced the 33% increase in federation subvention on Wednesday, with its members to receive $700,000 annually going forward.

The African football governing body revealed that the latest increase is the third since 2021, the year Motsepe took over.

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The South African football administrator has overseen a 250% increase in subvention since then, jolting the amount from $200,000 to the $525,000 currently being received by Federations.

Other subventions to regional and club football association bodies were also increased by the president and the executive committee, with zonal unions to receive $900,000 from $750,000, while the African Clubs Association will also get a $500,000 subvention from the current $400,000.

In the press release, CAF stated that the latest subvention increments shows its commitment to ensure football in its 54 member associations is world class and self-sustaining.

CAF reiterated that the increased financial support should be channeled towards multiple projects related to football in their respective countries including human development, women and youth football, and improved administration.

"The announcement represents another significant increase in CAF's financial support for its Member Associations under the leadership of CAF President Dr Motsepe and the CAF Executive Committee, as part of his commitment to making football in each of Africa's 54 Member Associations world-class and self-sustaining.