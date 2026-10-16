Nigeria: Dangote Cement Promotes Unity Through Football Tourney

Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, is set to host the 2026 Unity Football Tournament, an inter-community sporting competition designed to promote peace, unity, and mutual understanding among its host and catchment communities.

Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, said the tournament represents another significant platform for strengthening relationships between Dangote Cement Plc and its host communities.

"The competition will bring together participating communities--namely Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, Jakura, and Obajana--at the Dangote Academy, where football will serve as a unifying platform for friendship, sportsmanship, constructive engagement, and collective development," Olayiwola stated.

Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, urged the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to work closely with relevant stakeholders and participating communities to ensure effective coordination and the successful delivery of the tournament.

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He emphasised the importance of transparent administration, proper player accreditation, adequate security arrangements, medical and health support, effective logistics, and strict adherence to established competition rules.

Speaking on the objectives of the tournament, Head of Social Performance at the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Prince Ademola Adeyemi, said: "The tournament is designed to foster lasting bonds among participating communities, encourage positive youth engagement, identify and nurture emerging football talents, and provide young people with opportunities to demonstrate discipline, teamwork, leadership, and sporting excellence."

The Secretary of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Iguoba John, confirmed that the tournament will officially open on Friday, October 16, 2026.