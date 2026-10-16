Uganda: Reckitt, Chil Group Target 650,000 Pupils in Hygiene Drive

Kampala — Reckitt, the company behind Dettol, and Chil Group have launched the third phase of their school hygiene programme in Uganda, targeting 650,000 pupils in four districts as they seek to reduce preventable illnesses and improve school attendance.

The initiative was launched at Four Points by Sheraton in Kampala on September 15, 2026, with plans to extend hygiene education and access to essential hygiene products to schoolchildren in Mpigi, Kampala, Kabarole and Kabale districts.

The programme, known as Dettol Hygiene Quest, builds on results from its first two phases, which reportedly recorded reductions in hygiene-related school absenteeism of 71.6% and 74.8%, respectively.

The latest phase will combine hygiene education, practical demonstrations, digital monitoring and the distribution of essential hygiene products, including Dettol antibacterial soap.

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Participating schools will receive structured lessons on proper handwashing, personal hygiene and disease prevention. Digital tracking systems will also be used to monitor implementation and assess progress.

Shamim Nabuuma, chief executive officer of Chil Group, said the initiative aimed to ensure that preventable illnesses did not interfere with children's education.

"The remarkable results achieved in Phases 1 and 2, with hygiene-related absenteeism falling by more than 70%, demonstrate what is possible when effective public health education is combined with local innovation and access to the right resources," Nabuuma said.

She said the third phase would build on the earlier achievements and extend the programme to more children and communities, with the aim of improving health, wellbeing and educational outcomes.

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, head of external communications and partnerships at Reckitt West and East Africa, said the expansion reflected the company's commitment to improving access to health and hygiene education.

She said the partnership would focus on promoting lasting behaviour change, reducing hygiene-related illnesses, including diarrhoea, and improving school attendance.

The initiative also seeks to extend hygiene awareness beyond schools by encouraging children to share what they learn with their families and communities.

The programme brings together Reckitt's health and hygiene expertise and Chil Group's digital health capabilities and community networks to deliver school-based interventions whose implementation and outcomes can be monitored.

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Aisha Sekindi, Minister of State for Water and Environment (Water), who was the chief guest, applauded Reckitt and Chil Group for supporting Uganda's water and sanitation sector through initiatives aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation in schools.

She emphasised the importance of partnerships between government and the private sector in promoting better hygiene practices among schoolchildren and creating healthier learning environments.

Sekindi also pledged government support for Phase 3 of the Dettol Hygiene Quest programme, which aims to extend hygiene education and services to 650,000 schoolchildren across Kampala, Mpigi, Kabarole and Kabale districts.

The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. It also supports SDG 3 on good health and wellbeing and SDG 4 on quality education.

Access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene facilities remains important for preventing disease and ensuring that children can learn in healthier environments. Through the third phase, the partners aim to strengthen hygiene practices and help more pupils remain healthy and attend school consistently.

Reckitt and Chil Group said they would continue working with schools, educators, communities and other stakeholders to improve hygiene awareness and promote healthier learning environments across the targeted districts.