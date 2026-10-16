Tunisia: Trade Between Tunisia and Spain Could Double in Coming Years, Says Ambassador Isidro Antonio Gonzalez Afonso

Tunis — Tunis, Oct.16 (TAP interview by Yosr Belkhiria) - Spain, Tunisia's fourth-largest trading partner in Europe, has the potential for economic cooperation that could see figures double over the coming years if the current trend continues, Spain's Ambassador to Tunisis Isidro Antonio Gonzalez Afonso said Thursday in an interview with TAP studio.

The presence of Spanish companies in Tunisia is set to grow, particularly in the tourism sector, but also in agriculture and renewable energy, the ambassador added.

According to him, a new dynamic is currently emerging in economic relations between the two countries, characterised by a growing interest from Spanish companies in the Tunisian market. "We are now seeing an increasingly marked trend of Spanish companies choosing to set up operations in Tunisia, across various sectors," he indicated.

This development reflects the Tunisian market's attractiveness and the cooperation and investment opportunities available to Spanish companies, particularly in promising sectors such as tourism, agriculture and renewable energy.

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Spain has genuine know-how in the tourism field, with major internationally renowned hotel groups and chains. Some of the most important players are keen to invest in Tunisia, he said.

According to the Spanish Ambassador, boosting this bilateral cooperation will also help develop air links, thereby facilitating travel and increasing tourist flows. At present, there are not enough flight connections, "We are working on this issue," the diplomat explained.

In this respect, he announced that a project is underway between the Tunisian and Spanish governments aimed at significantly increasing the number of airport slots allocated to airlines, with the aim of strengthening services between the two countries.

According to Isidro Antonio Gonzalez Afonso, the arrival of major Spanish tourism groups could attract other tourism operators, particularly travel agencies and airlines. This momentum would help increase the number of visitors to Tunisia, he said.

"These companies will be able to attract more tourists, not only from Spain but also from other European countries and other parts of the world," he explained, highlighting the development opportunities offered by increased investment and air links between the two countries.