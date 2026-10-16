South Africa: Msholozi Gets Royal Love As Hospital Stay Continues

Former president Jacob Zuma was admitted to St Anne Netcare Hospital in Pietermaritzburg last week for a routine medical checkup.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation shut down false reports that Jacob Zuma left the Pietermaritzburg hospital to go home on Monday.

Royal families have wished former president Jacob Zuma a quick recovery following his admission to hospital in Pietermaritzburg last week.

Abathembu and Bolabedu royal families wished former president Jacob Zuma a quick recovery after his hospital admission in Pietermaritzburg. The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president remains in hospital under the care of the South African National Defence Force.

Abathembu and Bolabedu royal families joined South Africans to wish former president Jacob Zuma a quick recovery. Zuma was admitted to St Anne Netcare Hospital in Pietermaritzburg last week.

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Reports claimed Zuma collapsed on 6 October and went to hospital under the care of the Surgeon-General sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Zuma family and the Presidency denied the reports. They said Zuma went to hospital for a routine checkup and observation under the care of the Surgeon-General.

The Abathembu Kingdom sent a statement to Scrolla.Africa on Thursday evening. The kingdom said Zuma gave much of his life to the struggle for freedom and dignity.

"The AbaThembu Kingdom wishes him strength and a speedy recovery during this difficult time. We hope that he will recover soon and return to his engagements in the ongoing pursuit of the total liberation and advancement of our people," the Abathembu wrote.

Professor Mathole Motshekga of the Bolabedu Royals said his message is personal because he has a long history with Zuma.

"So far I am not privy to his condition but I wish him well and hope he recovers fully so that he can continue with the national revolution of our people," Motshekga said.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation denied reports that Zuma left the hospital on Monday. The foundation said he is still in hospital under the care of the Surgeon-General.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed Ramaphosa assigned the Surgeon-General to oversee Zuma's care. She said public figures keep their right to medical privacy and only Zuma's medical team can speak on his health with his consent.