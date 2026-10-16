Kenya: Altered Gazette Notice Falsely Shows Changes to the Mwananchi Party's Leadership in Kenya

Altered gazette notice falsely shows changes to the Mwananchi Party's leadership in Kenya

IN SHORT: An image circulating on social media appears to show an official Kenya Gazette notice naming politician James Orengo as patron of the Mwananchi Party and MP Babu Owino as its leader. But the notice has been altered. The original, published in June 2026, concerned changes to the Muungano Party.

An image of what appears to be a Kenya Gazette notice is circulating on social media.

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The document, labelled "Gazette Notice No. 9787", appears to have been issued by the office of the registrar of political parties under the Political Parties Act. It announces proposed changes to the party's constitution and officials.

According to the notice, the Mwananchi Party intends to appoint Siaya governor James Orengo as its new patron, and member of parliament Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, as its new leader.

The notice says Orengo and Owino will replace former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana and Bilcash Chery Dibogo. It also lists other party positions where it allegedly intends to make changes.

The image circulated amid disagreements over the political party that the Linda Mwananchi movement would use to contest Kenya's 2027 general election.

Owino had backed the Mwananchi Party, while other leaders supported alternative political vehicles. On 27 September 2026, the movement endorsed Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate and said he would unveil the party under which he would run.

But does the circulating gazette notice announce genuine changes to the Mwananchi Party's leadership? We checked.

Fake gazette notice

If the notice and its claim were authentic, reputable local outlets would have reported it. But we found no such coverage.

Africa Check also could not find the document on the official Kenya Law website, which archives all gazette notices.

A search for Gazette Notice No. 9787 led to the Kenya Gazette, Vol. CXXVIII, No. 110, published on 26 June 2026. The original notice concerned proposed changes to the constitution and officials of the Muungano Party, not the Mwananchi Party.

A separate notice, Gazette Notice No. 13935, published on 28 August, announced Muungano Party's intention to change its name to the Mwananchi Party. A gazette notice announcing changes to the party's officials is unlikely to be published before the notice formally announcing the party's name change.

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This means that when Gazette Notice No. 9787 was published in June, the party was still officially known as Muungano Party.

The circulating document is doctored.