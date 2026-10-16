Africa: No, Spain Did Not Introduce Visa-Free Travel for Eight African Countries in April 2026

No, Spain did not introduce visa-free travel for eight African countries in April 2026

IN SHORT: A Facebook post claims Spain introduced visa-free travel for citizens of eight African countries in April 2026. But European Union regulations show that six of these countries still require visas for short visits, while the other two already enjoy visa-free access.

A Facebook post claims Spain introduced visa-free travel for citizens of eight African countries in April 2026.

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The post lists Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Rwanda. It claims holders of ordinary passports from these countries can visit Spain for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without a visa.

Visa-free travel makes international trips easier and cheaper by removing visa application requirements and fees. However, travellers must still meet other entry requirements, and visa-free access does not automatically allow them to work or settle permanently.

The post has also been posted here, here, here, here, here and here.

But is this true? We checked.

No new visa exemption

Spain has not announced a new visa exemption for these eight countries. It follows common European Union rules governing short visits to the Schengen area, a group of European countries that generally allow travel between them without internal border checks.

We reviewed the European Union's official visa regulations, which list countries whose citizens must obtain a visa to enter the Schengen area and those whose citizens are exempt for short stays.

The regulations show that Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Cape Verde and Rwanda remain on the list of countries whose citizens generally require visas for short visits.

Mauritius and Seychelles are already exempt, allowing their citizens to visit for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without a visa, provided they meet other entry requirements.

Spain's foreign affairs ministry confirms that visitors must comply with Schengen entry requirements, including obtaining a visa where necessary.

The claim is false. Spain has not introduced visa-free travel for the eight African countries. Only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles already qualify for visa-free short visits.