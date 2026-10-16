Kenya: Image of Kenyan Senator Edwin Sifuna Asleep At Public Event Is Doctored

Image of Kenyan senator Edwin Sifuna asleep at public event is doctored

IN SHORT: An image posted on Facebook purportedly shows the Nairobi senator drunk and asleep alongside veteran broadcaster Fred Machoka. But inconsistencies between the image and footage from the event suggest it was manipulated.

A Facebook post claims that Edwin Sifuna, the senator for Kenya's capital Nairobi, became drunk at a public event. It includes an image appearing to show him asleep in a chair next to veteran broadcaster Fred Machoka, who also appears to be asleep.

The image shows Sifuna wearing a white shirt and black trousers, sitting next to Machoka, with several bottles of alcohol and glasses on a table in front of them.

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Another image shows Sifuna awake, sitting with his arms folded.

One image is labelled "Mlevi Sifuna", Kiswahili for "Sifuna the drunkard". The post describes him as "drunk and disorderly" and a "fake" presidential candidate.

Sifuna, an opposition politician who has declared his intention to run for president in Kenya's 2027 elections, launched the Equitable Party on 4 October 2026.

The image circulated shortly after Machoka celebrated 50 years in broadcasting at an event in Nairobi on 10 October. Sifuna attended the celebration, which featured performances by several musicians, including Congolese star Koffi Olomide.

On 14 October, president William Ruto mocked Sifuna's new party and referred to his appearance at the celebration, where bottles of alcohol were visible on a table. Ruto also questioned Sifuna's presidential ambitions.

The image has also been posted here, here and here.

But does it really show Sifuna and Machoka asleep after drinking too much? We checked.

Doctored photo

Royal Media Services, Machoka's longtime employer, published a video of the celebration. We examined it and compared it with the circulating image.

Both men appear in the footage, but neither is shown asleep.

We also found several inconsistencies. Videos from the event show Sifuna wearing a black wristwatch, which is missing from the circulating image.

Additionally, the man presented as Machoka in the image also has different facial features from those seen in the event footage. His red outfit lacks the black shoulder detailing visible in the video.

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These differences suggest the image was manipulated.

We also analysed the image using Hive Moderation's AI content detector, which returned a 99.8% likelihood of AI-generated content. Such tools are not conclusive, but the result adds to the evidence that the image is inauthentic.

Sifuna attended Machoka's anniversary celebration, but the circulating image purporting to show the two men asleep appears to have been doctored.