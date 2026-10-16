South Africa: The Arrogance of Scientific Certainty - Cape Town's Baboons Deserve Ethics, Not Imprisonment

15 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Adam Cruise

Justin O'Riain may know a great deal about baboon behaviour, but ecological expertise does not confer moral authority to decide that wild animals must surrender their freedom. The proposed captivity of two Cape Peninsula baboon troops exposes a deeper failure in conservation: the persistent refusal to recognise that science alone cannot answer fundamentally ethical questions.

When scientific expertise becomes moral authority

In his recent Daily Maverick opinion piece ("Baboons have revealed their hand, and that's why a sanctuary is the best option"), University of Cape Town professor Justin O'Riain presents permanent captivity as the logical, compassionate and scientifically defensible solution to Cape Town's contentious baboon management problem.

His argument is confident, occasionally dismissive and seemingly convinced that those who disagree have either misunderstood the science or succumbed to misinformation.

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But O'Riain has overlooked something fundamental. Science does not have a monopoly on knowledge, and scientists do not have a monopoly on ethics.

There is a substantial difference between understanding how baboons behave and determining how humans ought to treat them. The former is a scientific question. The latter is fundamentally an ethical one, requiring contributions from philosophy, animal ethics, law and the social sciences alongside ecology and primatology.

O'Riain's expertise in baboon behaviour is not in dispute. His apparent conviction that this expertise is sufficient to justify the permanent confinement of free-ranging animals most certainly is.

The problem is not necessarily the science he presents, but the moral conclusions he draws from it.

Science tells us what is. Ethics asks what ought to be....

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