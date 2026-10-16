South Africa: Lions Player Dies From Suspected Cardiac Arrest in French Hotel

A Lions player has apparently died in a hotel room in France, where the South African team has been preparing for the Champions Cup debut against La Rochelle.

French media are reporting that a Lions player has died in a hotel room on the Île de Ré, where the South African team has been preparing for the Champions Cup debut against La Rochelle.

Île de Ré is an island off the western coast of France, and connected via a bridge to the mainland city of La Rochelle.

According to media reports in France, the player was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead. The player, in his thirties, was in cardiac arrest when emergency services arrived shortly before 10.30am.

Sources have independently confirmed the news to Daily Maverick, but the player's family have yet to be informed, so his name cannot be released.

It is unclear at this stage whether the Champions Cup match against two-time champions La Rochelle will go ahead, originally scheduled for Saturday, 17 October 2026. DM

This is a developing story....