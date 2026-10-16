Zimbabwe: ERC Africa Calls for Voter Registration Blitz After ZEC Handover

THE Election Resource Centre (ERC) Africa has called on the Registrar-General to conduct a nationwide voter registration blitz and immediately launch a voters' roll inspection campaign following the transfer of voter registration functions from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The electoral advocacy organisation said the measures were necessary to ensure eligible citizens could register to vote and verify their details following the transfer of responsibilities under the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment) Act (No. 3), 2026.

The enactment of CAB3, which extended the presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, pushing the next general elections from 2028 to 2030, also transferred voter registration and voters' roll functions from ZEC to the Registrar-General.

In a statement Wednesday, ERC Africa urged the Registrar-General to publish an updated list of voter registration centres, including their locations, operating hours and registration requirements.

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"The Registrar-General's Office should also undertake a nationwide voter registration blitz and public awareness campaign in order to provide clear information on the transfer of the voter-registration mandate, increase familiarity with the new registration arrangements and encourage eligible citizens to register to vote," the organisation said.

ERC Africa said particular attention should be given to young people and first-time voters, citing previous research which identified barriers to registration as a major obstacle to youth participation in electoral processes.

The elections watchdog also called for measures to address the cost and distance associated with accessing registration services, especially for persons with disabilities and communities in remote areas.

The organisation said an immediate inspection campaign would help identify discrepancies arising from the transfer and allow citizens to confirm their registration status and polling station details.

It recommended restoring the *265# USSD service and the online biometric voter registration (BVR) inspection platform to enable voters to verify their information remotely.

ERC Africa acknowledged the coordination between ZEC and the Registrar-General during the handover but warned that the new arrangements must protect electoral integrity and rebuild public confidence.

"The key question is not simply who is responsible for voter registration and the voters roll, but whether the new administration enables every eligible citizen to have access without unnecessary barriers," the statement said.

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The organisation also called on ZEC to clearly communicate its revised responsibilities, particularly its continued role in administering elections and the voters' roll for elections and by-elections.

Parliament, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant institutions were urged to review and align electoral laws and regulations with the amended Constitution to clarify the respective mandates of institutions involved in voter registration and electoral administration.

ERC Africa said the transition should be guided by accessibility, accuracy, transparency, inclusion, certainty and accountability.

It urged the government, political parties and civil society organisations to ensure the handover strengthens rather than weakens public confidence in Zimbabwe's electoral system.