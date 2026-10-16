Nigeria: Tinubu Nominates Four New INEC National Commissioners, Two Resident Electoral Commissioners

16 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite the nominees' confirmation in view of the forthcoming general elections next January.

President Bola Tinubu has nominated four new national commissioners and two new resident electoral commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent National Electoral Commission created by expiring tenures.

The Senate will scrutinise all the nominees.

However, the president reappointed Bala Bila, the national commissioner representing the North East.

The new national commissioners are Mustapha Aliu, who will replace Abdullahi Zuru as the North West representative; and Bashir Muhammed Umar, who will replace Muhammad Adamu as the North Central representative.

President Tinubu recommended Oluwatoyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner in Osun, as the new South West national commissioner. She will replace Cornelius Ajayi, whose tenure expires on 24 October.

The two new resident electoral commissioners are retired permanent secretary Samuel Akinleye, to represent Ekiti State, and Zahradden Sanusi, from Jigawa, who will replace Saidu Babura.

President Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite the nominees' confirmation in view of the forthcoming general elections next January.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

16 October 2026

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