Uganda: NWSC Races to Boost Hoima Water Supply Ahead of Afcon 2027

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is accelerating water infrastructure projects in Hoima City to strengthen supply to key facilities ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with its emergency water project currently 37% complete.

The NWSC Board inspected ongoing works, the completed water supply extension to Hoima City Stadium and plans to extend services to Kabalega International Airport as preparations for the continental football tournament gather pace.

Project Manager Eng. Denis Taremwa said the Hoima Emergency Water Supply Project was intended to increase production and improve the reliability of water supply to the city, with commissioning targeted for February 2027.

"The Hoima Emergency Water Supply Project is a key intervention aimed at increasing water production and improving the reliability of supply to Hoima City. We have made significant progress on the various project components and are working towards completing the works in time for commissioning by February 2027," Taremwa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project includes construction of a raw water intake on River Kafu, a treatment plant at Rwoga with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres per day, and a 2.9-kilometre raw water pipeline.

It also involves a 300-cubic-metre storage and balancing reservoir and a 22-kilometre treated water pipeline from Kikuube to Hoima City.

During the inspection, the Board was informed that excavation and concrete blinding for the treatment plant units had been completed, while excavation at the intake site was 90% complete.

Steel reinforcement and concrete works at the treatment plant had reached 15%, pipeline surveys were complete, and power extension works stood at 50%.

The Board also assessed progress under the AFCON water supply programme, including the completed extension to Hoima City Stadium.

The stadium project involved developing and connecting two boreholes at Mparo and Kyarwiru, with production capacities of 25 cubic metres per hour and 15 cubic metres per hour, respectively.

Both boreholes have been connected to the stadium and commissioned, providing a water source to support the facility ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, NWSC is planning to extend water supply services to Kabalega International Airport, a strategic facility expected to support increased travel and activity during AFCON 2027.

The proposed works include upgrading the Kafu Water Treatment Plant from 2,000 to 3,000 cubic metres per day, laying a 36-kilometre DN200 uPVC and steel bulk transfer pipeline, and constructing a 200-cubic-metre storage reservoir at the airport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The planned expansion is expected to increase water production capacity and extend supply to the airport as preparations for the tournament continue.

The projects form part of NWSC's broader efforts to strengthen water infrastructure in Hoima and ensure key facilities have access to reliable supplies.

With the emergency water project still under construction and the airport extension at the planning stage, timely implementation will be critical to meeting anticipated demand during AFCON 2027 while supporting Hoima's long-term urban development.