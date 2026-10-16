Uganda: Abodo Urges Election Petition Judges to Protect Their Health

Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo has urged judges handling election petitions to prioritise their physical and mental health as they work to conclude the cases within stipulated timelines.

Lady Justice Abodo made the call during a visit to the High Court in Mukono District, where she assessed progress in hearing the petitions, the judges' working conditions and their general wellbeing.

The visit also sought to establish whether the judicial officers had the support needed to discharge their responsibilities and prepare rulings and judgments on time without compromising their health.

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"Be alert and listen to your bodies. You have to look after yourselves. You cannot be a hero, and neither I nor the Chief Justice can force you to take care of yourselves. Our bodies are fragile and will not be there forever. Work smart, not hard," Abodo advised.

She cautioned that stress and exhaustion could build up without being immediately noticeable, urging the judges to recognise when they needed rest and maintain a healthy balance while handling the demanding assignment.

Abodo reminded the judges that election petitions were only one part of their judicial careers, encouraging them to approach each case with a clear mind and make decisions based on the law and evidence presented before them.

On case management, she urged the judges to plan hearings effectively, manage applications and lawyers, address the concerns of voters and other parties, and keep proceedings on schedule without compromising the right to a fair hearing.

The Principal Judge commended the judicial officers for accepting the responsibility of handling the petitions, saying she was pleased that they had settled into their assignment.

She also recognised the contribution of court staff, particularly registry personnel, in maintaining an organised working environment. Research magistrates, she said, were supporting the judges by conducting legal research and identifying relevant authorities to inform the preparation of rulings and judgments.

Abodo further appreciated the Communications and Public Relations Registry for providing updates on the progress of the petitions, noting that accurate and timely information was important in promoting transparency and public understanding of court proceedings.

She also thanked Lady Justice Jacqueline Mwondha for welcoming the judges to Mukono and helping them settle into their working environment.

The judges handling election petitions at the Mukono High Court reported that they had received adequate support and were satisfied with the working environment and security arrangements, which they said had enabled them to carry out their duties confidently.

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They also confirmed that their rulings and judgments would be uploaded through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), supporting the Judiciary's efforts to strengthen digital case management and public access to judicial decisions.